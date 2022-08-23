The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders sign rising star Reagan Carr before Erindale College aim to end 24-year schoolboy drought

EC
By Ely Corliss
August 23 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders sign rising star before 24-year drought mission

The Canberra Raiders have earmarked Reagan Carr as a star of the future, but the teenager is on a mission to end a 24-year drought before he launches his NRL career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EC

Ely Corliss

Intern

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.