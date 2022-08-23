Raiders sign rising star before 24-year drought mission

The Canberra Raiders have earmarked Reagan Carr as a star of the future, but the teenager is on a mission to end a 24-year drought before he launches his NRL career.
Carr will lead Erindale College into the Peter Mulholland Cup semi-finals in a clash against Hills Sports High at Campbelltown Stadium.
Advertisement
Erindale hasn't won the title since 1998 and game-breaking centre Carr is leading the charge to win the tri-state rugby league competition.
Carr has scored four tries in three pool games, while he has also starred for Belconnen United in the Canberra Raiders Cup.
"It's a bit different playing with the older boys but it's been good," Carr said.
"There's a lot of experienced players in that team and they have taught me a lot, but I love playing first grade."
His form sparked speculation he was going to join the Wests Tigers when he finished school, but the Raiders have swooped to keep him in Canberra.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Erindale College Ashley Barnes says the young gun has come on in leaps and bounds during his time at the school and is proud of his achievements so far in his career.
Carr has been a part of the Raiders junior representative system where he also played under the coaching of Barnes and was awarded the players player award this year.
"Unfortunately he's graduating at the end of this year. I wish I could hold onto him forever," Barnes said.
"He's a great kid who works really hard and sets excellent standards for all the players here at Erindale.
"He can beat three or four defenders purely through his will. He's a driven young man and competes really hard."
Erindale finished at the top of their pool and are the No. 1 ranked team in the competition after an impressive undefeated run and total of 150-points scored across the three matches.
The semi-final is against fellow undefeated side The Hills Sports High School. Both teams have been standouts but Erindale comes in as favourites to reach the grand final due to a whopping 80-point differential in for and against.
Barnes says there is some real energy around the college with the team making it through to the finals and having a chance at ending their cup drought.
"There's people I know who were here when we last won the competition and they've been bringing it up and mentioning just how exciting it was back then," Barnes said.
Advertisement
"We are really excited to be in the position we're in and we hope to end the streak soon."
Barnes who is also the coach of the ACT Schoolboys and Canberra Raiders SG Ball sides says although it would be great to win it all, he is just proud of the culture they have built this season after a couple years off playing due to the pandemic.
"We've got an excellent group here at Erindale and we've really developed a strong culture which has been led by the players," Barnes said.
"The guys know why they are here. They are here to be a part of an elite program and in this competition they've done an outstanding job."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.