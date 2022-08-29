The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: ACT government grants will support local community gardens

By Susan Parsons
August 29 2022 - 7:30pm
Recipients of the ACT government's Community Garden grants program with Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. Picture supplied

Kitchen gardeners will applaud the ACT government's Community Garden Grants program which continues to provide funding for local projects that can contribute to developing a Capital Food and Fibre strategy. Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti has announced the nine local projects that will receive grants, totalling $41,145.

