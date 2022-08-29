Michelle has a backyard patch that refuses to be shaped into a useable, let alone stylish, area. Over the years it has been home to a passionfruit that died, a kiwi fruit that flourished but never fruited, and an archway with hanging plants that toasted in summer. It is now a storage area as she is out of ideas. Also they have the world's most adorable and naughty dog who munches on the irrigation system and the mulch. Will Charlie provide the lightbulb moment?