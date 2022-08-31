Happy kitty: How a self-cleaning litter box can improve life for you and your cat

Our beloved cats bring many joys to our lives but the chore of keeping the litter tray clean probably isn't top of the list. Picture Shutterstock

There are few things cats appreciate more than a litter box that's cleaned daily.



Unfortunately for cat parents, life gets in the way, making it easy to forget to clean the litter box every day. This can be frustrating for both our cats and their cat parent.



But there's a solution. Fortunately, the latest in self-cleaning litter boxes can help with the unpleasant dirty work.



By automatically removing your cat's "deposit" from the litter after each time it uses the box, they ensure there's always a fresh place to go potty, keeping everyone happy.



"Cats are all about cleanliness, and nothing makes them want to use their litter box more than having it fresh between visits," says Zarqa Ali, animal lover and marketing manager at leading pet product company PetSafe.



"If you think only cleaning the litter box every few days is okay, put yourself in their paws. Would you like to use a toilet that hasn't been flushed?"



With clever products like PetSafe's ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box, you can make sure your cat's litter box is always pristine without you ever having to touch kitty litter again. Here are some of the benefits.

Effective odour control

It's a no-brainer that keeping a litter box clean helps to control odour. That means a litter box that springs into self-cleaning action after your cat uses it has the edge over conventional litter boxes.



Another way to control odour is through the type of litter that you use. While most people are familiar with traditional clumping litter, crystal litter has five times better odour control. Plus it's dust-free, and absorbs waste much better. Crystal litter for the win!

Cats are more encouraged to use a litter tray that's always clean, like PetSafe's ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box. Picture: Supplied

Easy set-up and maintenance

Switching to the self-cleaning litter box option is easy and will free you from much of the ongoing chore of keeping things nice for your cat.



With the ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box, you just insert a litter tray into the box, and it's fresh for weeks, it's really that simple. And because the litter is pre-packaged in a disposable tray, you simply lift the tray out of the litter box and dispose of it without ever having to scoop or handle cat litter.

Saves money on cat litter

While the upfront expense of a self-cleaning litter box is typically more than a conventional one, it can save you money in the long run.



Self-cleaning litter boxes are designed to get the most out of clean litter without wasting unused litter. So not only do you save on litter, but on fewer trips to the shop and less time cleaning.

Sufficient for multi-cat home

Having more than one cat in your house means more scooping to keep the litter box clean enough so that all your cats will share it. With a self-cleaning litter box, you'll have less to worry about because it automatically keeps things tidy.



Of course, with more cats using a single litter box, you'll want to either change the litter more often or get multiple litter boxes. Because not all cats are the same, it's worth observing your pets' habits to see what the right solution is for them.

Prevents soiling around the house



There are a few reasons why a cat may poop or pee outside their litter box. The reasons can range from health to anxiety, or perhaps the most common cause can be that their litter box is dirty.



By providing a self-cleaning litterbox, you ensure your cat will always have a clean place to go and won't look elsewhere around your home.

PetSafe's ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box automatically rakes the waste away into an enclosed compartment after the cat leaves the litter box. Picture: Supplied

Makes weekend getaways a breeze

Wouldn't it be great if there was someone available to clean your cat's litterbox if you wanted to take a weekend trip?



With a self-cleaning litter box, that's the last thing you'll have to worry about. Even when cat parents are away, your felines can enjoy having a clean litter box, and you won't have to worry about coming home to any little surprises.

Privacy please

For cats who prefer to do their business in private, the ScoopFree® can be purchased with an optional front entry hood. The added bonus is that it also helps keep odour under control.



And if you have a cat that pushes or kicks litter while covering their deposit, a box cover will help keep litter in its place. Because the entry is low to the ground and easily accessed, a front entry automatic litter box is a practical solution for cats with mobility issues like arthritis.

With all the benefits and convenience that a self-cleaning litter box offers, there's never been a better time to take advantage of them. Your cat will love your for it!

