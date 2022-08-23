Flick passes, grubbers and stunning tries. Hudson Young is starting to thrill the NRL with his bag of tricks.
But the Canberra Raiders second-rower has been doing it for years.
Raiders teammate Tom Starling revealed Young's been producing a highlight reel since their junior days together.
The pair played together for the Newcastle Knights in a Harold Matthews Cup premiership, with Young scoring two tries in the under-16 grand final triumph.
Young was at it again on Sunday, scoring a brilliant try against the Knights in the Green Machine's stunning comeback victory in Newcastle.
That victory had Starling confident the Green Machine could win their final two games of the season and give themselves a chance of playing finals.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named an unchanged 17 for their next must-win game - against Manly at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Young has taken his season tally to nine to be the Raiders' second-highest try scorer behind Sebastian Kris (12).
The Canberra Times revealed his form was such he's in the mix to be named in Australia coach Mal Meninga's World Cup squad.
Starling has been witnessing his mate's feats for years.
"For Newcastle under-16s grand final he came off the bench and we scored off a flick pass for him and he took an intercept and ran the length [of the field]," he said.
"So he's always got that natural instinct and we ended up winning that grand final.
"He's always had that. My dad always tells me, 'You and him have been doing that since 14 years old'.
"The thing is he practices it at training too - he's not just going out there and throwing it out of his bum on the weekends.
"There is a bit of method against his madness."
While the Raiders' fate relies on results going their way, they can put themselves in the finals mix by not only beating Manly, but then Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval a week later.
Ideally they also need at least one of the Sydney Roosters, Brisbane or South Sydney to lose both of their remaining games.
Starling backed the Green Machine to get the job done with two "very winnable games" to close out the regular season.
"We've just got to look after our own backyard. Keep winning," he said.
"I think we need some results to go our way so we can sneak into the finals, but it's just the age old saying, 'Control what we can control'.
"We've just got to keep winning. Crazier things have happened in rugby league.
"We're all buzzing. We know we can do it. We know we've got two very winnable games so we've just got to attack it."
Starling started his first game at hooker since round seven in the win over the Knights.
He's mainly been used off the bench, forming a dummy half partnership with Zac Woolford.
But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart opted for Starling on the weekend, with the 24-year-old getting through 71 minutes of work in his fifth start of the campaign.
He relished being there from the first whistle, but was happy to fill whatever role Stuart wanted him to.
"I obviously love starting, but whatever's best for the team and whatever [Stuart] reckons is going to get the win for that weekend's game is what he goes with," Starling said.
"I'm happy to come off the bench or start. [Woolford's] the same thing. We just want what's best for the team."
NRL ROUND 24
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Manly squad: 1. Tolutau Koula, 2. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Morgan Harper, 5. Christian Tuipulotu, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Toafofoa Sipley, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Andrew Davey, 13. Dylan Walker. Interchange: 14. Ben Trbojevic, 15. Josh Schuster, 16. Martin Taupau, 17. Kurt De Luis. Reserves: 18. Ethan Bullemor, 19. Kaeo Weekes, 20. James Roumanos, 21. Jamie Humphreys, 22. Jacob Sykes.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
