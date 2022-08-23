When the whistle blows at Deakin Stadium on Wednesday, it will signify two things.
The start of the Central Coast Mariners pre-season battle against the Capital All-Stars, and a revival of the club's Canberra pathway.
Advertisement
Sixteen-year-old Gungahlin United goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen will be youngest player on the field looking to impress A-League scouts during the contest.
He is joined by Tuggeranong United defender Harrison Buesnel - the only player from the region's second tier - alongside seven other youngsters looking to impress.
"It's an opportunity to showcase my talent," Peraic-Cullen said.
"I'm obviously a bit nervous, but once you get on the field, it all goes away.
"It is a big chance, not many people my age would get an opportunity like this. I've put in the hard work to get here and I'm grateful for the opportunity."
Mariners coach Nick Montgomery will be keeping an eye on his side as they continue preparations for next season, and another on any Canberra players that catch his eye.
He said the all-stars game gave the club the perfect chance to take a look at the top players in the region.
"We've always had some good kids from Canberra," he said.
"There's probably five or six boys that have come from Canberra over the last couple of years that I've been at the club.
"You can tell when you see talent ... but every game is filmed and we do a lot of video analysis. When we finish the game, we put that up, and look at that individually and collectively.
"So we'll definitely be looking at the game after as well, and we're always looking for talent outside the club."
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Seven players left the Mariners at the conclusion of last season, opening up a number of spots in the squad to be filled.
Many have been filled by players from other ALM clubs, alongside international markets to extend Scottish striker Jason Cummings' deal, and sign new African talent in Paul Ayongo and Kelechi John.
But the window is open for all-star players to earn a trial with the first side or academy.
Montgomery gave hope the next big talent could come from Canberra.
Advertisement
"We have a scouting network that I put in place many years ago ... and from there we've had some good players come from all over the country," he said.
"Melbourne, Queensland, Canberra, and some that have now gone on to be sold by the club overseas to top European clubs."
It has been more than five years since the Mariners played a game in the capital, but a return in-season has been earmarked by the club's Canberra-based owner Richard Peil in future.
The chance to bring games to the region is paramount, and important for the head coach.
"When I was a player, I remember playing a game down here," Montgomery said.
"It should showcase, as well as inspire the kids ... to one day want to play in the A-League. And if we can do that, then I think that's a good thing."
Advertisement
The average age of the all-star side is 22 but there are a few names looking to steer the ship at Deakin Stadium.
One being this season's leading NPL goalscorer Daniel Barac.
The 29-year-old striker will bring some experience into the ranks, and said it was a good audition for players.
"Canberra doesn't have an A-League [Men's] team. It makes sure that we make a contest out of it so that we're always putting our hands up for a spot," he said.
"A lot of the younger boys in the squad may not have had this opportunity previously, so they just need to keep keep calm and make sure that they take the opportunity that they've been given.
Advertisement
"It is exciting, definitely a bit of a pinch me moment to be stepping onto the field with the professional boys out there."
Wednesday: Central Coast Mariners v Capital All Stars at Deakin Stadium, 6.30pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.