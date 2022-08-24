Another Jan has a compelling theory: "The crises Australia is facing economically need to go back further than the media has so far canvassed. A large part of the problem lies in the casualisation of the workforce and insufficient taxes collected from the ultra wealthy. Casuals can be paid less in actuality with many employers breaking the law. Casuals have less power to bargain for shifts or pay, tend to be deprived of holiday and sickness benefits etc. When this applied to uni students delivering pizza, it was less of an overall problem. With the extension of the gig economy to include professionals like nurses and teachers, the problem became enormous. Let's get rid of this problem at its source in the one area over which the government has total control - the public service. Let's also make it illegal to casualise full-time jobs."