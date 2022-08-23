Winter is going out with a frosty finish this week, with snow watchers reporting the white stuff falling in Tuggeranong.
Theodore was among the suburbs that received a sprinkling on Tuesday, with snow settling on surrounding hills.
Mount Rob Roy in Namadgi turned white and Honeysuckle Creek Tracking Station has been transformed into a winter wonderland.
Snow also fell in Michelago and Googong on Tuesday with reports of snow mixed with rain in several other suburbs in Canberra's south.
It follows an overnight low of -2 degrees here in the capital with the Bureau of Meteorology acknowledging it felt at least a few degrees colder.
A morning frost is expected for Wednesday with another low of -2 degrees and a top of 12 degrees.
While Canberra got a few millimeters of rain on Tuesday and a sprinkling of snow, the ski fields have received a dump.
Thredbo reported 28 centimeters of fresh snow on the mountain in 24 hours and 10 centimeters in the village, with snow still falling Tuesday morning.
Thredbo spokeswoman Sophie Leicester said it had shaped up to be the best day on the mountain so far this season.
Ms Leicester said all the main runs had been freshly groomed but had been covered in a layer of fresh snow throughout the morning.
"What's more, this recent snowfall has added to an already great base," she said.
"Skiers and snowboarders, get out nice and early to enjoy some incredible powder turns."
Perisher ski resort received 15 centimeters of snow overnight, with 47 centimeters falling in the last seven days.
Perisher Valley is forecast to drop to -7 degrees on Wednesday with a 70 per cent chance of snow showers, most likely in the late afternoon.
While the weekend was looking a little less white in the alpine region, skiers and snowboarders will no doubt be eager to make the most of it, ahead of the season ending on October 3.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
