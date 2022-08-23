The pursuit of Scott Morrison continues. The former prime minister faces a further inquiry into the way he secretly appointed himself to a string of ministries.
The appointments were valid but the secrecy surrounding them "fundamentally undermined" the principles of responsible government, the solicitor-general found in the first inquiry.
But the current Prime Minister wants to know more so he ordered a fresh independent inquiry. "This isn't something that can be just dismissed," Anthony Albanese said.
"This is something that goes to our very system of government."
It really is all change at the top. In a further sign of the difference between governments, the Defence Minister has overturned a ban on military and public service staff from engaging in some "woke" charity, cultural and diversity events that was imposed by his predecessor, Peter Dutton, in May last year.
Richard Marles instructed Defence that the previous directive, unofficially known as the "morning tea ban", be lifted immediately allowing staff to hold local activities to recognise upcoming Wear it Purple and R U Okay Day. It was known as that because the ban came after defence morning teas where staff were encouraged to wear rainbow pins or shirts for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia.
Labor's honeymoon continues. A Resolve Strategic poll published in Nine newspapers on Tuesday shows Labor has lifted its primary vote to 42 per cent, from about 33 per cent ahead of the May 21 election.
Mr Albanese is leading Opposition Leader Mr Dutton on the preferred prime minister stakes by 55 per cent to 17 per cent.
Messages of support have poured in for Australian music legend John Farnham after his family revealed the 73-year-old rocker has been diagnosed with cancer.
Former Labor leader and minister Bill Shorten sent good wishes on Twitter. Media personality Derryn Hinch said he was shocked by the news and sent his thoughts to the singer and his family.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
