The Invitation. MA15+, 105 minutes. 3 stars
In slasher films, the rules for survival include "Be a virgin" and "Don't go off by yourself". In Old Dark House films like this one, the first rule is "Don't go inside".
But, of course, if characters were that smart and genre-savvy, there wouldn't be many horror movies. The Invitation feels a bit like a mashup of an old British Hammer horror movie and Ready Or Not, among other influences. At least one of those other influences will become apparent while watching - especially if you pay attention to some of the names.
Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones) is a struggling (aren't they all?) artist in New York City who works as a functions waiter to make ends meet.
With no siblings and both parents dead - her mother quite recently - she longs for a sense of family and does a DNA test.
There's another horror survival rule: don't do a DNA test.
She's surprised to receive a reply from Oliver (Hugh Skinner, recently seen in Falling for Figaro), a British cousin who happens to be visiting the Big Apple. While her friend Grace (Courtney Taylor) is dubious, Evie agrees to meet him.
He turns out to be handsome, charming, posh and rich. Apparently Evie's ancestry traces back to a naughty assignation with one of the help generations ago, but he's not concerned about that. Far from it - he says a family wedding is coming up and insists on paying her way so she can meet all her relatives.
Since one of the things Evie's mother had wanted to do with her was go on a trip to Britain, she takes up the offer.
She finds herself in a very different world, one of vast estates, immense family wealth, snobbery and privilege.
Her candid, down-to-earth American manner clashes with the phoney politeness and oh-so-sweet barbs from some of the people she meets.
However, Evie's newfound family members are cordial, despite her origins and the fact they've never met her.
The wedding, it turns out, is at the estate of family friend Walter (Thomas Doherty from Gossip Girl) where everyone is staying. Although his house is huge, his pedigree ancient and his wealth immense, he turns out to be young, debonair and given to walking about with his shirt half undone (and he has the looks to get away with it).
She finds him attractive and the feeling appears to be reciprocated, but there are some strange things about the house.
The library is off-limits and locked, strange presences are felt, and the windows are barred - ostensibly to keep out carnivorous shrikes.
Not to mention new maids are brought in and sent on mysterious late-night errands.
This film is better than its dull, generic title suggests.
It is not terribly original, and you'll probably figure out at least some of what's going on pretty quickly even if you haven't seen the spoiler-ridden trailer (WHY do they do that?).
When you find out Walter's last name is DeVille, well, that might just be a clue, right?
But if you like a fairly old-fashioned horror movie, you might find this enjoyable, as I did.
There are still jump scares and bloody moments, but with only one other person in the Dendy cinema there were no screams or other audible reactions.
It's certainly made with some care and attention to detail and there's a bit of slightly heavy-handed allegory (the British class system is hardly a novel target).
The actors are good - Emmanuel is a likeable heroine, Doherty combines charm with a hint of menace, and Skinner seem to be channelling Eddie Redgrave-like awkward charm, at least initially.
The settings and costumes are lovely.
Its credits are indicative of the internationalisation of the movie business.
The film is set in the US and Britain, was shot in Hungary and directed by Aussie Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) who also co-scripted with American Blair Butler (Hell Fest).
While The Invitation is not a great movie, it's better than many of its ilk.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
