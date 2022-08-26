Dr Nate Daniels (Elba) was recently widowed. He and his wife Amahale (Naledi Mogadime) were estranged before she died, in large part it seems because he spent too much time at work in the US. He and his resentful teenage daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley, The Hate U Give) and Norah (Leah Sava Jeffries, Rel) come to South Africa, where he met his wife, for a long-planned trip.

