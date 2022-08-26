Beast. MA15+. 93 minutes. Three stars.
"Cujo with a lion" might have been the high-concept pitch for this movie. It's a modestly budgeted animal-amok thriller that feels a bit like something from a 1970s drive-in, when there was a steady stream of such movies, like the shark classic Jaws (at the high end) and the giant-killer-rabbit debacle Night of the Lepus (at the bottom).
Advertisement
Beast lies somewhere in between. It's short and sharp and delivers on the action and thrills while being fairly predictable with some obvious but not hammered pro-wildlife, pro-family messages.
Sometimes a bit of brain-off, action-packed entertainment is just what's needed.
It's given a touch of class by having Idris Elba in the lead. Having made The Jungle Book (where he voiced the tiger Shere Khan) and Cats (Macavity), he's used to playing feline villains, but in this movie he gets to be the human hero pitted against the, well, beast.
First comes the introduction to the characters, efficiently set up in Ryan Engle's script (from a story by Jaime Primak Sullivan).
Dr Nate Daniels (Elba) was recently widowed. He and his wife Amahale (Naledi Mogadime) were estranged before she died, in large part it seems because he spent too much time at work in the US. He and his resentful teenage daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley, The Hate U Give) and Norah (Leah Sava Jeffries, Rel) come to South Africa, where he met his wife, for a long-planned trip.
Nate, still feeling guilty, hopes to reconnect emotionally with his daughters as well as show them something of his and his wife's past. Amahale appears in flashbacks and dream scenes.
They visit an animal reserve run by Nate's old friend Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley from District 9), who introduced Nate and Amahale.
It's a beautiful place but there's always potential danger, not just from the wildlife - lions, snakes - but from poachers, who might kill humans as well as the animals from which they profit.
They go out in an SUV to see the sights in the reserve's restricted area, enjoying the sight of giraffes and other harmless creatures in their natural habitat.
But they soon discover most of the inhabitants of a small village have been killed. One dying man is left but Nate can't save him.
It's an exceedingly ominous sign and it's not long until the lion strikes.
He's big, he's rogue, he's cunning and he's a relentless killer - retaliating against all humans because of the poachers who killed his pride.
Icelandic director Baltasar Kormkur has worked in cold conditions before - The Deep, Everest - but here the heat is turned up, literally.
The Cujo comparison comes when the lion attacks the vehicle in which the characters are trapped and, inevitably,i t breaks down.
These scenes are very effective - the camerawork in the confined space is well done and captures the sense of claustrophobia and terror.
As is often the case in such films, the lion - created through CGI - works best as a fast-moving, barely seen threat or one seen in the distance or obscured.
Advertisement
Some of the longer held close shots might not bear too much scrutiny. But the menace and deadliness of the lion are well conveyed and the actors convincingly play the fear and terror of the situation.
One howlingly stupid moment comes when the Daniels family go into an abandoned building looking for medical supplies and leave the doors wide open.
It's a ludicrous contrivance that makes no sense whatsoever given they've spent so much time in a vehicle with the doors closed for protection and know their predator is still out there.
Also annoying, but more understandable, is how often the kids wander off when explicitly told to stay close or stay put. Teenagers aren't always obedient and when they're resentful, even less so.
Beast is modest and unpretentious, delivering some thrills without overselling itself.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.