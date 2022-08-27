Blaze. MA15+, 101 minutes. 5 stars
Visionary, lovely and upsetting, Del Kathryn Barton's Blaze charts a handful of months in the life of a girl who witnesses a rape and killing and the impact it has on her grasp on reality and I'm going to make a bold statement here and say that it is the best Aussie film of 2022.
In an alley outside of a raucous office party, Hannah (Yael Stone) is rebuffing some very unwanted advances from Jake (Josh Lawson). Walking home from school and getting stuck into an ice cream in the shadows nearby is Blaze (Julia Savage).
Blaze doesn't want to intrude, but when Jake's behaviour turns violent, Blaze is frozen to the spot, cowering and unable to move as Hannah is brutalised and killed.
Always something of a dreamer with a rich inner life, Blaze has an understanding dad in Luke (Simon Baker), who notices immediately that his daughter is more withdrawn than usual and she confesses the reason.
Later, at a police station, Blaze has to describe what she has seen, Later, in a courtroom, the lawyer for Jake tears apart Blaze's youth and naiveté, asking her if she understands what sex is and can reasonably interpret what she saw.
We've already met the dragon that has been the imaginative Blaze's best friend and companion since childhood, a glorious fluffy pink seahorse-looking creature.
In the courtroom the aggressive cross-examination sends Blaze's hallucinations to the next level, and she imagines she is breathing dragon fire that incinerates Jake.
Like the cicada carapace Blaze finds early in the film, we wonder whether she will grow through this torment of an adult situation and survive intact, or be left behind an empty husk.
At times, Del Kathryn Barton and Huna Amweero's screenplay is overly simplistic or a little too obvious, but there's a scene between Blaze and her therapist late in the film that unpacks the idea of going on living despite that trauma being contained within you which felt cathartic to experience, and for that I'll forgive them anything.
It's an interesting idea for a filmmaker to attempt to portray a young mind in torment, and many have tried, though few have approached it with the finesse and tender brutality of first-time feature director Barton.
Young performer Savage has quite a lengthy CV for a 15-year-old, the start of a luminous career. A teenage girl on the cusp of womanhood can already be a torment of internalised ideas struggling to get out, and the well-named Savage expertly channels that rage.
In her visual art practice, two-time Archibald Prize winner Barton doesn't shy away from smashing techniques together, and the art design of this film is beyond terrific. From the dragon that inhabits Blaze's bedroom, a pastiche of feathers and silk and what looks like crocheted vaginas, to a giant pair of hands that comfort the traumatised girl, the production design and art design are a mix of hand-made analogue and digital, with puppetry and stop-motion among the techniques employed.
Blaze's dragon isn't the Luck Dragon from The NeverEnding Story, and there won't be Atreyu's air-punching finale for Blaze, but this film is as memorable a coming-of-age film as Wolfgang Petersen's 1984 classic, though it is definitely not for children.
There are celebratory screenings coming up for the 30th anniversary of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom, but what would be amazing is if Australian audiences connected with films being released now, films as luminous as Blaze, and gave them the kind of adulation and longevity Ballroom enjoys.
