Hit the Road. PG. 94 minutes. Four stars.
As I'm watching this new Iranian film comedy from Panah Panahi about a cross-country drive taken by an Iranian family, I reflect on the American comedy National Lampoon's Vacation which has that same premise of a family making their way across their home country.
How lucky for Harold Ramis to be making his film in unfettered America of 1983, where his lead character Clark Griswold had no worries other than his own self-inflicted crises.
Any comedy filmed in Iran has pathos at its heart, where filmmakers tread a perilous path in not offending the state and where characters' situations and backstories don't take much uncovering to get to an unhappy place.
Iranian filmmaker Panah Panahi, making his feature directing debut, grew up on the film sets of his father Jafar Panahi, the Cannes Camera D'Or winning director of The White Balloon, whose films have seen him imprisoned in his home country and unable to travel to the festivals that regularly award his work.
Both Panahis enjoyed tutelage on the film sets of Abbas Kiarostami, Palme d'Or winner for Taste of Cherry in 1997, who himself enjoyed a frosty relationship with his home country's censors.
And so Panahi is a brave man to be making a comedy within Iran and with close personal experience of the repercussions facing him if one of his jokes misfires. I doubt anyone referred to Ramis as being equally brave to make Vacation, except possibly for working with Chevy Chase.
In Hit the Road, a family of four and their dog are on a journey in their SUV through the Iranian countryside.
We're not sure of their destination, and their journey feels familiar in the interactions between the family members, starting with the endless sense of movement and noise coming from youngest brother (Rayan Sarlak), always colouring in (on the car windows in indelible marker) or getting pistachio shells everywhere.
Older brother (Amin Simiar) is often behind the wheel, a surly pulsation of post-teenage energy appearing to want to be anywhere else in the world but trapped in a car with mum and dad and annoying little brother.
Unable to drive with his broken leg set straight in plaster, Dad (Mohammad Hassan Madjooni) shares the backseat with his youngest son, while poor Mom (Pantea Panahiha) is the peace-broker and meal-preparer and barely keeping her own frustrations with the situation below the surface.
The long journey allows for family reminiscences, feelings to be discussed, and bonding time before we understand the real nature of the trip.
You can feel the warm sunshine on your face and smell the wheat grains baking themselves in the fields in some of the early scenes in this film, so vibrant are some of the shots composed by cinematographer Amin Jafari.
At other times, his digital cameras are in the car with the family though we don't feel the claustrophobia the characters must be feeling.
One of the conceits Panahi employs as the family's car moves across the countryside is a movement from a dry and brown terrain to increasingly green environs, which seems to be more a movement of feeling and hope, as opposed to the actual terrain moving from the country's east to the west.
Performances are universally strong, though young Rayan Sarlak is brilliant. In one scene, as the family arrives in a remote town, Younger Brother screams at the townsfolk like a dinosaur and yells, "Hello villagers" at them, and we've all known cheeky brats this charming.
This is a sweetly funny and engaging film that carries a sting in its tail like an Aesop fable.
