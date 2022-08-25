Key points for planning your wedding Advertising Feature

Long after you have said I do and your wedding dress is packed away the most treasured memories of your wedding are your photographs. Photo: Shutterstock

So, you're getting married? Congratulations! Now, where do you start? There are 101 things to remember and organise when planning the big event.



Here are a few pointers to get you started, and some to help you finish smoothly.



Top five things to organise first:

Budget: Agree together what you both think you should spend. Once you have agreed on a total sum, break it down into categories of what deserves the biggest spends. Add a contingency amount in - if you don't need it, great, you can always add it on to the honeymoon!

Location: Ceremony and reception. Same location or different? Venue or marquee? Decisions within decisions but this is an important one as it will take up the bulk of your budget.



If you have your heart set on a particular venue, this needs to be dealt with and booked well in advance to avoid disappointment.

What you are wearing: Your wedding day attire should complement each other. The more extravagant the choice, the longer you'll need to pull it all together.



Beware of buying online to avoid unplanned problems such as alterations. What you think you want might change as you start looking, so start working on this task early.

Capturing the moment: Long after you have said 'I do' and your wedding dress is packed away the most treasured memories of your wedding are your photographs.



These photographs will be lasting reminders of your special day and looked at for years to come, so find the best photographer you can afford.



Photography and videography can take up a large proportion of a bridal budget so find a professional you get along with and trust. Remember good photography may seem expensive but bad photography is worthless.

Celebrant: This is the person that brings the most important part of the day together. Choose someone that is going to set the tone you want for the ceremony and fit with both your personalities. The ceremony can be emotional so choose someone you feel comfortable to laugh and cry with.



Make sure they can be heard - if softly spoken consider a PA system. Oh, and ask them what they are going to wear to the ceremony, you don't want their outfit taking the focus away from the couple!

OK, they are some of the big ones. Here is a list of things that can often get overlooked: