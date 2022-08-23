The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallabies urge caution but remain open to prospect of Super Rugby innovation

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies and Wallabies veteran Allan Alaalatoa has thrown his cautious support behind proposed rule changes. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa has thrown his support behind calls for rugby union to innovate in order to attract new fans to the sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.