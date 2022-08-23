Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa has thrown his support behind calls for rugby union to innovate in order to attract new fans to the sport.
Coaches and chief executives from the Super Rugby clubs met in New Zealand last week to discuss the direction of the code.
Among the topics were the possibility of rule changes to speed up the game and increase the amount of time the ball is in play.
Central to those discussions is a 60-second scrum clock that ensures time is not wasted through numerous resets.
Alaalatoa said players are willing to play their part to help grow the game, however he cautioned against rushing into any changes before the risks of such a move are known.
"As players, we've got to understand we need to put something in place to make it more attractive to the crowd," Alaalatoa said. "In terms of what we need to do and training for it, we don't want to set up quick scrums and then engage because we put ourselves at risk of injury, particularly in the neck or back.
"We've got to understand as players that if that's the way we need to change the game, then we need to implement that first at training. If we don't get it right, someone will get injured and we can't afford that."
With increased stoppages and additional substitutions, the game has evolved into a physical, collision-based sport. Running rugby has declined as backs have experienced a drop in the amount of attacking opportunities they receive each game.
As a result, officials are eager to increase fatigue to allow fans to enjoy free-flowing rugby on a regular basis.
Alaalatoa's Wallabies teammate Andrew Kellaway stands to be among the chief beneficiaries from such a shift.
By increasing the pace of the game and limiting stoppages, fatigue will likely play a bigger role late in games and open up opportunities for outside backs to attack with space.
The 26-year-old, however, said scrums should not be the starting point in these talks.
"We've got to be careful," Kellaway said. "It's a niche area of the game, we've got guys doing a specialist skill.
"Outside backs, everybody else, we're asking these blokes to compress their spine for a living. Then someone in a suit has the nerve to ask them to hurry up.
"If I was Al, which I'm not fortunately, I'd be pretty filthy about it. There's so many other areas we can pick up in the game, the breakdown to name one, before we have to start picking on the scrum."
Also discussed in New Zealand was the deliberate knock-down rule.
It's a regular point of contention, referees quick to sin bin players penalised for the act.
That has seen some players punished severely while making a genuine attempt to take an intercept.
Kellaway has long decried the heavy-handed treatment of offenders and called for discretion to return to the rule book.
"If you've got a bloke slapping down the ball, clearly trying to kill the ball, kill the game, like we see in rugby league sometimes, I don't think there's a place for that.
"If someone's going for an intercept and they get it a bit wrong, should we really punish them by sending them [to the sin bin]?
"I don't agree with it, but I don't make the rules. We just have to deal with it and we have to be better at adapting to that."
