The Central Coast Mariners are considering throwing their 23-year-old Nigerian recruit straight into action a week after deciding to bypass Europe to focus on the A-League Men's.
Canberrans may get the first glimpse of Kelechi John, with club's new addition part of a reduced squad for the clash against the Capital All Stars on Wednesday night.
Kelechi had interest from Portugal's top flight and other European clubs, but chose the Mariners and was greeted with a wet-Canberra welcome at training at the AIS on Tuesday.
Mariners coach Nick Montgomery confirmed he had brought a smaller squad than usual to Canberra, as the club's fringe players in their NPL side were preparing for finals.
This provided hope the young centreback may be named to face the region's best NPL players at Deakin Stadium.
"It is a good opportunity for the first team boys to get minutes," he said.
"We expect a good game ... and 11 players trying to impress, and no doubt more coming off the bench, so it's our job to do what we do and that's to perform to the best of our ability and use it as a game for us to progress in our preseason training.
"We're a very young team, and we've got plenty more games to come now. And it's just a case of getting as many games as we can, and getting minutes into their legs."
The Mariners have been on a signing spree after seven players left the club at the conclusion of last season.
Another new face to the club is Ghanaian striker Paul Ayongo, and his skills should be on display against the all-stars. Although Mariners fans have already had a taste of the 25-year-old's presence during the club's Australia Cup loss last month.
The challenge that awaits the Mariners on Wednesday has not been lost on Montgomery, as he said it was never going to be an easy game.
"We expect a tough game," Montgomery said.
"It's 11 against 11. No one's got superpowers. It's never easy to break down 11 players.
"You always have to be careful because freekicks and corners are unpredictable.
"It's an unpredictable game, but we need to just concentrate on the process, and that's focusing on us."
Montgomery's new signings indicate a rebuild based on a mix of youth and experience, with the likes of young defender Thomas Aquilina and 19-year-old Michael Ruhs making the move from other ALM clubs.
Along with the extension of contracts for players Dan Hall, Max Balard, Josh Nisbet and Jason Cummings to keep them on the Central Coast.
Nisbet, who had work done on both of his ankles during the offseason, is unlikely to take the field against Canberra's best.
But said they wanted to walk away with a win.
"We're halfway through and we really want to start improving starting get on a roll for the season," he said.
"I'm doing a bit of running, feeling it a bit, so hopefully I'll be back soon. It shouldn't be too long."
Wednesday: Central Coast Mariners v Capital All Stars at Deakin Stadium, 6.30pm
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
