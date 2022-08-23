The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra fans may get first look at new Central Coast Mariners recruit Kelechi John

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
August 23 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Coast Mariners striker Jason Cummings and new signing Kelechi John training at the AIS on Tuesday. Picture: David Jordan

The Central Coast Mariners are considering throwing their 23-year-old Nigerian recruit straight into action a week after deciding to bypass Europe to focus on the A-League Men's.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.