However, what has become considerably surprising, is how the card has been used for "buy-before-you-pay" payment schemes. These schemes are hardly the cornerstone of sound financial management, but were often the only option available to participants in need of bigger ticket items like whitegoods and Christmas Hampers. If one of the driving forces behind the program in the first place was improving participants' skills in self and financial management, the exposure of this plot-hole in the CDC saga demonstrates just how much of a failure the program really was. Forcing people to use these interest-building hooks to purchase what they needed, led to participants paying more for what they were wanting to buy, and otherwise could potentially have purchased for considerably less in the cash market, seems to undermine the initial reasoning for the program.