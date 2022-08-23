Harry Vella arrived in Canberra last September with a desire to learn from the best.
It's seen him train with experienced props James Slipper, Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa, and ACT Brumbies coaches Laurie Fisher and Dan Palmer.
A promising youngster in the club's pathways program, Vella turned himself into a sponge to absorb as much as he could.
That commitment has seen the former Junior Wallaby promoted to the Super Rugby Squad and he's eager to ensure it's simply the start of his journey.
"It was tough moving away from Queensland, but my family has supported me the whole way," Vella said. "They've been with me the whole way, so I'm excited to make them and the people of Canberra proud.
"Mum especially was really excited. They were hoping I'd get a contract, but hearing the words, they were very excited."
Vella's full-time contract comes after an illustrious junior career that saw him star at famous rugby nursery Nudgee College and play alongside Brumbies and Wallabies hooker Billy Pollard in the Australian Under 18 side.
Now living with Pollard, the 21-year-old prop is eager to follow in his housemate's footsteps at the senior level.
"That's what I've got my eyes on," he said. "I'll keep focusing on the process and learning from people like James Slipper and Dan Palmer. Hopefully a debut will come in time."
Vella isn't the only Brumby learning from Laurie Fisher of late, with the experienced mentor joining the Wallabies as interim defence coach this week.
Alaalatoa said it didn't take long for Fisher to make an impact on the squad.
"The boys at the Brumbies know the world-class coach that he is," Alaalatoa said. "For him to bring that and add that to our Wallaby team has been awesome.
"He's not trying to change too much, seeing that it's game week, but he is trying to implement a couple of things and add his flavour to our game. He's been real practical and involved. He's in the drills, he's loud, the boys respect him, so that's been good for us."
