It's been 18 months without action. Now the ACT Greens are calling on the government to fulfill its promise to create a long-term strategy for community sports facilities.
ACT Greens crossbencher Johnathan Davis wants the ACT government to deliver on its commitment in April last year and come up with a plan.
Canberra's facing a sports facilities crisis at the community level.
Most sports were struggling to find enough venues to play and train on, with Basketball ACT blasting the government for a lack of funding for the community in last year's budget.
Soccer, rugby league, rugby union and Australian football all need more grounds.
There are also problems at the elite level.
AIS Arena has been closed since the start of the pandemic - although the federal government has pledged funding to reopen it, which could see it back in use by the end of 2023.
Canberra Stadium's 45 years old and needs to be replaced, but the ACT government has dragged its feet over building a new one.
Mr Davis secured tripartisan support for the strategic plan early last year. Now he wants some action.
"We're 18 months down the track, and we haven't seen progress. No strategic plan, no facilities management plan, nothing," he said in budget estimates on Tuesday.
"I'm calling on the ACT government to honour its commitment to the Assembly and finalise then release a long-term strategic plan and a detailed facilities management plan as soon as possible."
Mr Davis was concerned the government would just invest money on an ad-hoc basis.
He wanted a more rigorous process mapped out.
"While I always welcome the ACT government making investments in community sport, I grow increasingly concerned that millions of dollars are being invested in an ad-hoc fashion based on how well some community sports organisations lobby - not on where funding is most needed," Mr Davis said.
"Community sporting organisations shouldn't have to come cap in hand to the government, actively competing for a finite amount of funding.
"Instead, the government should aspire to a transparent and accountable process for funding, complemented by long-term planning developed in deep consultation with community sport.
"All government funding should be allocated as a result of transparent and accountable processes and it is concerning that this is not the case for our sporting facilities."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
