Harris's analysis is certainly up to date. His last section deals with Black Lives Matter and the January 6, 2021 riots in Washington as well as with COVID. Turning to the modern world, Harris examines "the heaving, distorted pyramid" of inequality, perceptions of injustice, denial of aspirations, scandals and the impact of wars. That is, he seeks out modern analogues for the forces which provoked the revolutions he has already assessed. Harris' conclusion is quite bleak: "business as usual is the riskiest option". No dancing before storms is one of his remedies.