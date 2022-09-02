Dancing Before Storms by Robert T. Harris. Wakefield Press. 340pp. $39.99.
The Book of Ecclesiastes might be amended just a tad. Of the making of history, rather than books, there is no end. Not only is there perpetual debate over which facts actually count and which version of the story is accurate, the perspective, the historical angle of view, is also endlessly fluid.
Take three recent, consistently excellent examples of history writing. An hour-by-hour account of one critical day during a revolution can provide compelling insight into motives, emotions and intentions. An attempt at autobiography, transmuted into an account of a nation's travails during the author's lifetime, can enliven and enlighten any reader. The chronicle of a dictator's accession to power can be re-written, part as diary, part as novel, part as historical record.
Those three books are The Fall of Robespierre by Colin Jones, Fintan O'Toole's We Don't Know Ourselves and M by Antonio Scurati. All open up for readers a new window on how to understand and calibrate the past. General histories can try to do the same, if their authors resist assiduously any temptation to over-generalise and over-simplify. That task is still more difficult when the subject matter is already well-known and readers may well have taken sides.
Robert T. Harris perseveres. Not the distinguished novelist of the same name but instead an expert on civil society and non-government organisations, Harris addresses "five revolutions that made today's world". He duly works his way through the American and French revolutions, the half-baked "revolutions" of 1848, then China's and Russia's revolutions. Hitler's Germany, among the most comprehensive revolutions, albeit one which lasted only twelve years, does not make the cut. Harris is finally drawn to another question, about the future rather than the past: "Are the conditions ripe for a new earth-shattering revolution?"
Harris' title is a little odd. Dancing on the edge of a precipice, or dancing on hot coals, are more customary metaphors for carrying blithely on, enjoying yourself, as political institutions, social tranquillity and economic stability all collapse. Pissing in the wind might be a more vulgar synonym.
Harris wants to explain why "if ignoring the writing on the wall makes no rational sense, why does it still happen?" One answer, classically Marx's, would be that the ruling class has exhausted its prospects by ignorance, greed, venality or myopia. Another option, one preferred by many historians, claims that the most dangerous moment for pre-revolutionary regimes arrives when they decide to reform.
A third slides into the realm of contingency and conjecture. What if Danton had displayed less audacity but more cunning, if Stolypin had not been shot at the Kyiv opera, if Kang You Wei's liver had not packed up, or if the British had been less brutishly, blindly selfish in approaches to their American colonies? Bearing the Iranian revolution of 1979 in mind, a fourth possibility might be that at least some revolutions cannot be sufficiently foreseen and forestalled.
Along the way Harris allows a few flat patches and banalities to intrude. "The industrial revolution was not something that happened overnight." Or, "the main idea of the [Communist] manifesto was that of class struggle". "George III saw the war as a conflict between him and [Benjamin] Franklin". Of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Harris remarks: "the psychological impact on the United States was dramatic".
The narrative is lifted by Harris' decision to focus on individuals, telling the life stories of key figures in each of the revolutions. He begins with Franklin, oddly designated as "this most British of Americans", a man who supposedly "personified the times". More intimately and more humorously, Harris notes that Franklin was so proficient at laps in the Thames that he thought of abandoning public life to become a swimming coach.
On the stories go, often with a dose of suspense and a whiff of romance to sustain the reader's interest. For admirers of Bridgerton, Harris finds room for a review of etiquette during the season of Georgian London. In another interlude, he digresses to muse about whether Lenin had a child with his lover. Unexpectedly, he concludes his run of stories with Kofi Annan, obliged to "confront the complexity of the issues facing a global community of nations".
Harris's analysis is certainly up to date. His last section deals with Black Lives Matter and the January 6, 2021 riots in Washington as well as with COVID. Turning to the modern world, Harris examines "the heaving, distorted pyramid" of inequality, perceptions of injustice, denial of aspirations, scandals and the impact of wars. That is, he seeks out modern analogues for the forces which provoked the revolutions he has already assessed. Harris' conclusion is quite bleak: "business as usual is the riskiest option". No dancing before storms is one of his remedies.
