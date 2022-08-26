Reimagining the mythical women of Troy

The Women of Troy by Pat Barker. Hamish Hamilton. 320pp. $32.99.
Pat Barker's The Silence of the Girls (2018) retells Homer's legends of the Trojan War from the perspective of Briseis, the captured Queen of Lyrnessus, who is at the centre of the fateful dispute, as the Iliad begins, between Achilles and Agamemnon.
Barker was driven to write the novel because the girl "they are quarrelling over says absolutely nothing. I think women hear that silence and I'm not sure men do". However, despite her good intentions, The Silence of the Girls is as much Achilles' story as it is Breseis'.
In her sequel, The Women of Troy, Barker moves away from Homer and turns to Euripides' The Trojan Women for inspiration and the women emerge from the shadows.
Troy has fallen and although Achilles is dead, the Greeks have triumphed through the duplicity of Odysseus. The city has been ransacked and burnt, all Trojan men and boys have been slaughtered and the women enslaved and divided between the Greek Kings as spoils of war.
Briseis, who is again the narrator, is now married to Alcimus, Achilles trusted lieutenant and protected because is carrying Achilles child. She knows how fortunate she is compared to the other royal women.
Hecuba, Priam's widow lives, crazed and howling with grief, in a hovel in Odysseus' compound; Andromache, Hector's widow is humiliated and raped repeatedly by Pyrrhus, Achilles' son; Cassandra, Priam's daughter and a prophetess cursed never to be believed, has been married to Agamemnon in an illegal ceremony, while Helen, who is hated by both Greeks and Trojans alike, is assaulted nightly by Menelaus, her throat covered in vicious bruises. "He'd throttled her as he was fucking her. As you would".
The Greeks, however are cursed by the Gods and are unable to leave Troy. " Nobody was going home. Nobody was going anywhere. Only four days ago, they'd been within an hour of departure but then the wind suddenly veered around and started blowing at near gale force off the sea. Day after day, hour after hour, the freak wind blew, and so here they all were. The victorious Greek fighters, penned in - and the captive women of Troy with them".
At the heart of the novel is the corpse of Priam, left unburied by a vengeful Pyrrhus and an invented Trojan woman, Amina, who becomes obsessed with burying her king and seeking martyrdom at the same time. Breseis attempts to stop her, putting her own life and that of her unborn child at risk.
The Women of Troy is compelling if bleak reading. Barker succeeds in reimagining, not only the mythical women of Troy but also in highlighting the paranoia and inadequacies of the Greek heroes. It is impressive.
