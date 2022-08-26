Reimagining the mythical women of Troy

The Greeks, however are cursed by the Gods and are unable to leave Troy. " Nobody was going home. Nobody was going anywhere. Only four days ago, they'd been within an hour of departure but then the wind suddenly veered around and started blowing at near gale force off the sea. Day after day, hour after hour, the freak wind blew, and so here they all were. The victorious Greek fighters, penned in - and the captive women of Troy with them".