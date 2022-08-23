A Polish lawyer has instructed a top British defamation firm to sue Nick Kyrgios after millions of people heard the Canberra tennis star claim she was "drunk out of her mind" as she watched his Wimbledon final defeat.
Kyrgios was broadcast complaining about Anna Palus to the chair umpire during his loss to Novak Djokovic, telling him to "kick her out" for being a distraction.
Advertisement
"Why is she still here?" Kyrgios asked during the third set outburst in July.
When the umpire said he did not know who Kyrgios was talking about, the incredulous Canberran gestured towards Ms Palus in the All England Club crowd.
"The one that looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro," the world no.26 said.
In a statement issued by leading British defamation lawyers Brett Wilson LLP on Tuesday night, Ms Palus, who attended the Wimbledon final with her mother, accused Kyrgios of making "a reckless and baseless allegation against me".
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios's false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," she said.
Ms Palus insisted she was "not litigious", but she believed she had no alternative but to instruct the law firm to "clear my name" by starting defamation proceedings.
"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action," she said in the statement.
"Any damages recovered will be donated to charity."
Ms Palus added that she hoped Kyrgios, 27, would "reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter".
"However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the [UK] High Court."
The move by Ms Palus heralds the start of another legal battle for Kyrgios, who already faces a criminal charge of common assault following an alleged incident involving former girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021.
That case was before the ACT Magistrates Court for the first time on Tuesday morning, when it was adjourned until October without the entry of a plea.
Kyrgios, who is preparing for next week's US Open, was not required in court.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.