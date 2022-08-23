The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lauren Jackson to make WNBL comeback with Southside Flyers instead of Canberra Capitals

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:34am, first published August 23 2022 - 9:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson has signed a new WNBL deal. Picture: Getty Images

This one will sting for Canberra fans. Lauren Jackson, Australia's greatest basketballer, is making a WNBL comeback this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.