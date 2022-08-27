And it was bloody hard. I thought I'd be a gun on the wheel. After all, I'd binged several seasons of Pottery Thrown Down in anticipation, learned all the words to Unchained Melody. I'm one of those people who is okay at most things. I can hit a golf ball, cook a sponge, carry a tune if I have to. There's not a lot I excel at, if I'm truthful with myself. I thought it would be the same with the wheel. That I'd kind of get it. But no. I struggled big time. The course allows you to fire up to 13 pieces. But I fell well short because I didn't feel any of my thrown pieces were worth firing.