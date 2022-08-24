As you might have guessed when you poked your head outside, Canberra has shivered through one of its coldest mornings of the year, falling just short of last month's low.
The temperature was recorded at -6.3 degrees just before 6am, a fraction less frosty than the -6.5 degrees on July 30, the coldest morning in four years. The bureau's readings jumped around a bit at that stage - going back up to -4.8 seven minutes later, before dropping again to -5.1 a few minutes after that - meaning meteorologists are checking if there were any issues.
Advertisement
The -6.3 reading would make Wednesday the second-coldest morning this winter. Even the -5.1 would be the fourth-coldest this year.
A cold front moved right across the country on Tuesday, lifting air up and bringing showers that fell like snow in some areas.
It took until midday for the temperature to reach double figures at 10 degrees, although the apparent temperature remained a chilly 5.5. It's not expected to warm up much more, with a top of 13 forecast.
While Canberra's cold snap has likely passed, there is a slight chance of rain on the weekend and thunderstorms early next week.
Thursday was forecast to reach a top of 15 degrees, with a maximum of 17 degrees on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Helen Reid said, while Spring was coming, it was going to remain a mixed bag in terms of the weather for the next few weeks.
"We can look forward to September still having those warmer days and colder days, snowy-ness still coming through," Ms Reid said.
"Enough to keep us on our toes and ensure we can't put away the winter-woolies just yet."
Ms Reid said the cold front that crossed Canberra this week had quite a bit of snowfall down south and a lot of ice in some regional NSW towns.
She said while the chance of snow outside the alpine regions had likely passed, it was set to be a cold day for towns like Orange.
READ ALSO:
Snow and black ice caused traffic chaos in the Blue Mountains on Wednesday, with both the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road shut due to the conditions.
In the NSW ski region, visitors to Perisher and Thredbo enjoyed good conditions created from some of the biggest dumps of the season on Tuesday.
Perisher Valley was forecast for snow showers in the evening on Wednesday, with a chance of further showers on Friday morning.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.