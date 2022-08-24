The Canberra Times
Canberra may have just experienced the second coldest night of the year

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
August 24 2022
A rugged up David Gazard skates through blossoming trees in Kingston this week. Picture: Karleen Minney

As you might have guessed when you poked your head outside, Canberra has shivered through one of its coldest mornings of the year, falling just short of last month's low.

