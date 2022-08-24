Collingwood's thrilling comeback win over arch-rival Carlton last Sunday would have tasted even sweeter for older Magpie fans.
The Blues have been the source of that much Collingwood heartbreak over the years, Pie fans in their 50s or older are still scarred.
There was the infamous 1970 grand final loss after Collingwood had led by 44 points at half-time. The five-point grand final defeat in 1979 courtesy of the still-controversial Wayne Harmes tap. Another grand final loss to the Blues in 1981 after having led by 21 points near the three-quarter time siren.
This might not have been a final, but denying Carlton a spot in September for what would have been a first time since 2013 after the Blues had spent every week of the 2022 season inside the top eight really was for Collingwood the cherry on top of what has been an amazing season.
And yes, that is regardless of what happens from here until the premiership cup is raised, for several reasons.
AFL football has seldom if ever seen a team so consistently able to win the close ones as Collingwood has this season. The nail biter over the Blues on Sunday was the Pies' 12th game this year decided by 11 points or less.
Unbelievably, they have won 11 of them, enough to land them a top four spot, even with a percentage as "skinny" as 104.3.
The considerable army of Collingwood haters out there of course are putting it all down to luck and taking solace from their confidence the Pies will be going out of the finals in straight sets, their first assignment next week as tough as it gets in a Geelong side which finished two games clear on top of the ladder.
I'm not convinced it's nearly that black and white (pardon the pun). Collingwood only lost to Geelong by 13 points last meeting in round three.
But even a straight sets exit I don't believe would detract significantly from what the Magpies have achieved in 2022, when you consider the depths 12 months ago from which they have climbed.
The Pies were divided off field and stumbling on it after a lowest-ever finish of 17th on the ladder with just six wins for the season and their previous coach Nathan Buckley having resigned mid-season.
There was a protracted and messy political stoush, one which had the potential to continue to affect on-field performance before Jeff Browne finally took the reins as Collingwood president.
New coach Craig McRae was hardly the sort of big name upon which a famous club would once have insisted. And there were big queries on just how capable was the young talent Collingwood would invest its faith in.
Queries which have been answered emphatically by McRae and his players.
The Magpies play a daring and entertaining brand of attacking football. Under McRae, Collingwood does more with less.
In 2022, it has on differentials ranked only 14th for disposals compared to ninth last year. The Pies are second last for contested ball where they were eighth in 2021, and fourth for uncontested possession this season, ninth last season.
Yet their more direct, incisive, corridor-focused game is far more efficient, the tell-tale signs an inside 50 ranking of ninth compared to 18th last season, a goals-per-inside 50 ranking of eighth compared to 13th, and a points scored ranking of ninth in the AFL compared to a dismal 16th in 2021.
And those kids around whom there was considerable skepticism have taken everything before them. Prodigal son Nick Daicos has been outstanding, pushing his older brother Josh also to career best football, so good he's won a nomination in the All-Australian squad.
Jack Ginnivan might irritate opponents and their fans, but his effervescence has provided a continual spark for his side. There's the likes of Beau McCreery and now Ash Johnson. Nathan Murphy in defence. And veterans like Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe and Jack Crisp all looking rejuvenated by the youngsters' youthful examples.
It's been an amazing revival by a whole club. And this September, the best part will be that Collingwood won't even have to deliver a fairytale finish to have scored a major victory over adversity anyway.
Which for long-suffering Magpie fans, is just another triumph of sorts over those hated Blues, who'll be once again watching on enviously from the grandstands.
Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 37-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.
