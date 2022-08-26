The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Mortgage stress a reality for more than half of Australia home owners, according to Aussie survey

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satyam Dalal, pictured outside his house in Bonner, has been planning for interest rates rises. Picture by James Croucher

More than half of Australian home owners with a mortgage say they would experience "significant mortgage stress" if the cash rate reaches 3 per cent, a recent survey has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.