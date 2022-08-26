If you rubbed a lamp and a genie offered you three wishes, what would your answer be?
Three Thousand Years of Longing is the latest film to explore the subject of wish fulfilment which - with or without the djinn (or genie) has been much explored in movies.
That isn't surprising, since there any so many story possibilities. Some wishes, like wealth and love, crop up again and again, but there are always new wrinkles.
In Longing, the lamp-rubber, Alithea (Tilda Swinton), is apprehensive.
"There's no story about wishing that is not a cautionary tale," she says.
You can see her point. Often the djinn, or the Devil, or Fate, depending on who's granting the wishes, finds a way to ensure they don't turn out as the wisher expected. There is, as Alithea notes, always a lesson. It might be believe in yourself or don't mess with djinns, the Devil or Fate - there will usually be a catch, or worse. You might be careful what you wish for, but it won't always work as you hope.
One of the classic examples is The Monkey's Paw, based on a 1902 story by W.W. Jacobs that's often been adapted, parodied or used as a jumping-off point. A wish for money results in a tragedy and attempting to reverse events only makes things worse.
One classic wish story is told in Disney's Aladdin (2001), the title urchin wishes to become a prince so he can marry a princess. Shenanigans ensue and the lesson here is: be yourself.
In Freaky Friday (the 1976 original and subsequent remakes), a teenage girl and her mother, frustrated with each other, wish to swap places and in the resulting confusion and chaos find out something about each other.
Bedazzled (1967) is a comic Faust variation in which cook Stanley Moon (Dudley Moore) is infatuated with Margaret (Eleanor Bron) but is too shy to approach her. George (Peter Cook) aka the Devil offers him seven wishes but each one is thwarted. When he wishes to be wealthy and married to Margaret, for example, she ignores him and carries on with other men. The film was remade in 2000.
One exception to the "catch" is the son's wish in Liar Liar that his neglectful and deceptive father (played by comedian Jim Carrey) not be able to lie for an entire day. Since Dad is a lawyer, that's mighty inconvenient but it does result in a happy ending. Sometimes wishes do come true for the pure of heart.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
