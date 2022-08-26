You can see her point. Often the djinn, or the Devil, or Fate, depending on who's granting the wishes, finds a way to ensure they don't turn out as the wisher expected. There is, as Alithea notes, always a lesson. It might be believe in yourself or don't mess with djinns, the Devil or Fate - there will usually be a catch, or worse. You might be careful what you wish for, but it won't always work as you hope.