We read of scenes of both delight and challenge in Anderson's, then Fanny (Frances) Anderson's, Adelaide childhood. On attending a recital given by Dame Nellie Melba in Adelaide in 1908, Anderson felt for the first time "that quite indescribable sense of miracle that a great talent can produce. [And] ... I knew that I, too, must do something in public; that I too must try in my own way to do to people, what she, standing by a piano, was doing to me and to everyone else in that theatre".