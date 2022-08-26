Judith Anderson: Australian Star, First Lady of the American Stage by Desley Deacon. Kerr Publishing. 520pp. $59.99.
The two headline films of the Canberra International Film Festival this year, Rebecca (1940) and Pursued (1947), are electrified by the presence on screen of one of Australia's most formidable actresses of the period, Dame Judith Anderson, who was born in 1897.
It is a coup for the festival that these films will be introduced by former ANU School of History Professor, Desley Deacon, whose 2019 biography of Anderson so skilfully explores the actor's personal and professional life and the transnational networks of culture and industry she traversed.
Deacon recognises Anderson's career in part as an exemplar of the mobility that the study of elocution promised to young Australian women through the acquisition of "World English" in the 1920s and '30s.
Deacon's biography portrays Anderson as a determined, creative and adaptable dramatic actor, whose deeply expressive voice and taut physical and intellectual energy brought new dimensions to the stage and screen roles she played. Anderson is characterised too by her indefatigable and lifelong dedication to joining-up the circles of actors, directors and theatre producers that would allow her to pursue her dramatic interests and career.
We read of scenes of both delight and challenge in Anderson's, then Fanny (Frances) Anderson's, Adelaide childhood. On attending a recital given by Dame Nellie Melba in Adelaide in 1908, Anderson felt for the first time "that quite indescribable sense of miracle that a great talent can produce. [And] ... I knew that I, too, must do something in public; that I too must try in my own way to do to people, what she, standing by a piano, was doing to me and to everyone else in that theatre".
The young actor's vocal proficiency in World English gave her a world currency that facilitated her theatrical success across the anglophone world: initially in Australia and later in the theatres of New York and film studios of Hollywood.
Deacon provides a nuanced description of Anderson's lifelong close relationship with her mother Jessie, who supported her emotionally, professionally and, when necessary, economically. The complex migration and transition of these two women to a new country, and an unfamiliar theatre culture, makes compelling reading.
Anderson's angular features contrasted with the doe-eyed adolescent faces that dominated stage and screen, on her arrival in America, but she found performances in supporting roles, such as an anguished daughter in the play Peter Weston, slowly won her some critical acclaim. The cycle of fashion turned and Anderson's slim, angular physique and facial features came into vogue.
Deacon makes it clear that it was the major dramatic stage roles that Anderson craved, both for the challenge they presented and the critical reward that might ensue. In 1928 Anderson vowed that "after I have made much money I might give the public just one fine play". For Anderson, this money could be made in film somewhat more easily than theatre. The "fine play" she dreamed of delivering was Euripides' Greek tragedy, Medea. Anderson's Medea was ultimately written by her poet-friend Robertson Jeffers in a form that privileged the major roles and was first performed in 1947. The production was a runaway success.
In 1955 Anderson revived Medea for an Australian tour supported by the newly minted Elizabethan Theatre Trust. Opening in Canberra's Albert Hall, the play was widely experienced as an anachronism and considered an inappropriate choice for the trust's first touring Australian production. Elements of the play were re-enacted in the Albert Hall during Canberra's centenary celebrations in 2013.
Deacon is sensitive to the irony here that Anderson exists most prominently in the public imagination today through her work in film, which was her less preferred theatrical medium.
Deacon, a historian of gender and culture, exposes both the popular and scholarly reassessment of Anderson as the "archetypal Hollywood lesbian", as derived, almost entirely, from the actor's film portrayal of Mrs Danvers in Rebecca, rather than the actual life Anderson may or may not have lived.
While, of course, no biographer will ever succeed in revealing the elusive truth of their subject, it is what they reveal in their attempt to do so that ultimately matters. Deacon has applied decades of careful research to create an apparently effortless biography that deftly disentangles her subject as actor from the various acts through which she is publicly known; and ultimately reveal the intensity of Anderson's engagement with life - on both sides of the screen.
