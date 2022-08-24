As head coach of the ACT Brumbies, Dan McKellar dealt with his share of pressure.
Whether it be a string of losses, selection headaches or injuries, the mentor waded his way through some tricky situations.
So McKellar was prepared for the transition to the Wallabies set up and all the additional baggage that brings.
The pressure would be higher, sure, but how much tougher can things really be?
It's fair to say McKellar has experienced a baptism of fire in his first two months as Australia's full-time forwards coach.
With the side winning two of five matches this year and battling a mounting injury toll, the Wallabies have been forced to weather storms on a number of different fronts.
It's been a steep learning curve for McKellar, the coach forced to juggle challenges that have come on and off the field.
"There's a whole lot more eyes on you," McKellar said. "There's a lot more pressure that comes when you lose a Test match for Australia. You feel like you let the nation down and the rugby community down.
"It's certainly been a long couple of weeks since our last game. I speak for all the players and staff, they really feel that. We're determined to change that."
The Wallabies have spent the past two weeks regrouping since their historic 48-17 loss to Argentina in San Juan.
It's a performance Australian players and coaches have made no attempts to sugar coat, accepting it was well below their best.
The Wallabies get a shot at redemption when they take on South Africa in Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.
With a host of big names returning, there is optimism the side will soon emerge from this difficult period.
For sports psychologist Jeff Bond, positivity in times of crisis is crucial.
The expert worked alongside McKellar at the Brumbies, helping the players and coaching staff handle anxiety and pressure.
They're lessons that have come in handy throughout the past few weeks, Bond stressing the importance of remaining positive to overcome adversity.
"Sometimes you just have a shocker," Bond said. "The other team gets momentum and everything turns to mud. It's not just rugby but in all sports, sometimes you just have a bad day.
"When players are on a bad roll, their minds can start playing games with them. They start looking for negatives and expecting them. Somewhere along the way, it's nice to intervene in the downward spiral.
"That can involve simple things like having the team watch highlights to remind them how good they can be and what their standards are. It's not just sitting watching highlights, but also setting aside times so players can imagine executing fundamental plays and using positive self talk.
"That can build internal confidence and they won't go out and think about the score, the crowd, their mates on the sidelines who are injured. Instead the team can go out and focus on executing their plays."
While many squads can start to drop their heads and flounder as the losses mount, McKellar is confident the Wallabies have remained a tight-knit unit.
The intensity at training this week has impressed, coaches forced to restrain a group of players eager to rip in ahead of their return to the paddock.
Of course, the proof will be in the pudding on Saturday afternoon, but optimism is high the side will continue their impressive record against South Africa on Australia soil.
"We're human beings, we certainly feel it," McKellar said. "What I've noticed here is you feel like you've let the country down. That's good, while we're in this position, I like to think as coaches sometimes you do your best work when you've got to face adversity and deal with adversity.
"That's when you've got to lead and guide the players as best we can and enjoy that challenge we're facing."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
