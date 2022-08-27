Is painting your nails now manstream?

It was the likes of David Bowie who helped make it cool for men to paint their nails, in a statement that's now quite mainstream.
Mikele Simone, make-up artist and OPI brand partner looks at the trend that's put the man into manicure.
Why do you think the trend surfaced? Men wearing nail polish has always been around from ancient history to predominantly the 1980s punk scene, but the trend has hit mainstream with big pop stars and other celebrities adorning their nails in shades that reflect their red carpet outfit or every day look. As another form of self expression, nail polish on men has become quite the norm especially as gender expression and gender fluidity has become more accepted. So many male celebrities like Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly have now also launched their own nail shades.
Best shades to try? Depending on how daring one can be, any shade is the best shade. Men wearing darker and more masculine shades like navy, black and grey give off a more cool and stylish vibe, while we have also seen men wearing brighter shades of yellow, pink and green which easily translate into more fun and daring. Using a matte top coat can easily look more masculine as it removes that polished feel and it's also unique.
How do you perfect the look? Ensuring the nails are nicely manicured and cuticles are pushed back is the basic first step for any perfect nail look. Guys can also have fun with some show stopping nail art, like simple line designs or even sporting a nod to your favourite sports team!
I think it's best to have fun and do what you want. At the end of the day it's fun to accessorise an outfit with nail polish and you can change the colour anytime.
Hot colours for spring? I think as everyone is becoming more daring and self expressing this spring, we will see males pushing the boundaries and opting for brighter shades like baby blue, pink and metallics.
