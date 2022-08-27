Is painting your nails now manstream?

Why do you think the trend surfaced? Men wearing nail polish has always been around from ancient history to predominantly the 1980s punk scene, but the trend has hit mainstream with big pop stars and other celebrities adorning their nails in shades that reflect their red carpet outfit or every day look. As another form of self expression, nail polish on men has become quite the norm especially as gender expression and gender fluidity has become more accepted. So many male celebrities like Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly have now also launched their own nail shades.