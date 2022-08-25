That makes the six-month milestone so important - a point from which to look back and remember our horror and disgust when the war started and to rekindle our outrage. When the Russian invasion started in February, even though there were plenty of indications it was coming, the world was gripped. Wailing air raid sirens, tearful goodbyes at railway stations, bewildered children parcelled up against the bitter cold, grandmothers clutching cats, forced to cross borders to escape the fighting - it was hard, even from afar, not to become emotional. The expectation back then was that the invasion would be a walkover - a short campaign, regime change in Kyiv and Ukraine frog-marched back into the Russian orbit, from which it extracted itself only 31 years ago. Six months later and there's no end in sight and a lot more pain on the horizon. In no one's calculus will it all be over by Christmas.

