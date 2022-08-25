This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's been raging for six months but it sometimes feels like years - and we're watching from a safe distance, not caught in the midst of it. Night after night the war in Ukraine plays across our TV screens, destroying cities and villages, consuming lives and upending global stability. After a while, the bombed-out apartment blocks, the burnt detritus of war, the smouldering tanks and cratered fields, the weeping civilians begin to look the same. There's no big offensive, no counter-offensive, just the familiar missile and artillery exchanges and the sense the whole thing has bogged down into a war of attrition. The danger is we'll become desensitised, avert our gaze and in the process lose a little of our humanity.
That makes the six-month milestone so important - a point from which to look back and remember our horror and disgust when the war started and to rekindle our outrage. When the Russian invasion started in February, even though there were plenty of indications it was coming, the world was gripped. Wailing air raid sirens, tearful goodbyes at railway stations, bewildered children parcelled up against the bitter cold, grandmothers clutching cats, forced to cross borders to escape the fighting - it was hard, even from afar, not to become emotional. The expectation back then was that the invasion would be a walkover - a short campaign, regime change in Kyiv and Ukraine frog-marched back into the Russian orbit, from which it extracted itself only 31 years ago. Six months later and there's no end in sight and a lot more pain on the horizon. In no one's calculus will it all be over by Christmas.
That pain won't be restricted to Ukraine. With Russia throttling its gas supplies to Europe, the coming northern winter looks particularly grim. Gas prices across the UK and Eurozone, which relies on Russian supplies, spiked following the announcement of a three-day shutdown of the Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance. The pipeline is already operating at only 20 per cent of its capacity as Russia retaliates against sanctions. A British expat recently told the Echidna food banks in the UK, where her family lives, are finding it difficult to give away chickens, which require a lot of gas to cook. Citibank is forecasting British inflation to spike at 18 per cent by early next year, fuelled by rising gas prices.
Russia is paying a hefty price too, in blood and treasure. Estimates drawn up three months ago put the bill at US$900 million per day. The figure only accounts for the cost of the military operation and not the price of isolation from the broader global economy. No one knows for sure but the commonly held belief is that Russia has lost 15,000 soldiers since embarking on its invasion.
The British prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, famously said in 1938: "In war, whichever side may call itself the victor, there are no winners, but all are losers." He may have been wrong about appeasement but he was right about the cost of conflict. Britain only paid off its debt from World War II in 2006.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Hyundai i30 sedans sold from 2020 to 2022 are being recalled over a potential seatbelt fault. More than 5200 cars are involved in the recall of the i30 sedans, which, due to a manufacturing issue, could see the seat belt pre-tensioner inflator fracture when deployed in the event of an accident.
- A deceased choirboy's father will be able to pursue civil action against the Catholic Church after a Victorian court ruled the clergy cannot use a legal loophole. The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is seeking damages against the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne and Cardinal George Pell in the Supreme Court.
- Australians must change the way they live and accept the threat of COVID-19 and other viral infections will persist, an epidemiologist says. Professor Raina MacIntyre, who leads the biosecurity program at the Kirby Institute in Sydney, says people are wrong to think the pandemic is over.
THEY SAID IT: "The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war." - Norman Schwarzkopf
YOU SAID IT: Housing and labour shortages are damaging regional economies.
Richard says the answer is simple: "The catch-22 of needing workers but nowhere to house them is easily solved. How does the mining industry do it? Provide transportable accommodation blocks. Include amenities for feeding them and an entertainment venue for pool, darts, TV, cinema room etc. Get the buildings done in a new area that includes a minimum 10 per cent community, low-cost rental accommodation. Plan it properly for goodness sake. It can't be that hard, surely. Use the KISS principle; Keep It Simple, Sunshine."
Arthur is not so sure: "You are absolutely correct. There is no easy fix to the problem of housing and labour shortages. A pooled effort like the upcoming summit is a good start. Alan, Tim and another Jan have excellent ideas. It is time to distribute income fairly with a reduction of payment to the very high-income earners and encourage hands-on workers by paying them better wages. There are too many 'sit in front of a computer screen' administrators receiving very high salaries for doing very little. Hospitals are a good example where the accountants do not report administration expenses separately from the expenses incurred by providing treatment and care to patients."
David says increasing immigration is not the answer: "Leaving aside the problems that would follow within Australia, this just seems like another form of colonialism. We used to plunder the commodities of developing countries, now we plunder their best and brightest because we are too lazy to perform any strategic workforce planning, and accordingly invest in the development of our home-grown human capital."
Helen wants a hard look at housing: "The crisis in affordability and availability is also commonly due to houses being tied up as second or holiday homes or in the short term/vacation rental markets rather than a lack of housing being built. There is also a societal and political focus on building new accommodation and housing rather than looking at what already exists that could be repurposed or revamped ... not sloppy seconds, but affordable and appropriately built/renovated housing. The newer housing estates will be the slums of 2050, built quickly and with cheap materials, they are at risk of deteriorating as readily as they were constructed, offer limited local community and services, and provide a false realisation of the great Australian obsession with home ownership. It is important this topic continues to get air time, so again, thank you for your work." Our pleasure, Helen.
Roger says the regions need higher wages, "Many years ago, the Productivity Commission declared that rural centres should be discouraged, they were not (relatively) 'productive'. I suspect that rational economics was used to come to that conclusion; as a useful tool, rational economics has now been debunked. Most of us realise that wages must increase. Productivity cannot be ignored - but it cannot be the deciding factor."
Another David reckons a shift in education is needed: "The main problem with the lack of tradies etc stems from our school education mindset. The teachers spend all their time telling the students that they'll be a failure if they do not go to university. Maybe if the teachers told students we need tradies as well as farmers, truckies, checkout chicks, tyre fitters and road maintenance workers, we might actually end up with a balanced society. Teachers have this power in their hands, but they are limited by their self-perpetuating system that we all need to have a degree before we can do anything."
Kevin, who's finishing his masters dissertation before embarking on a PhD, writes: "My research clearly shows that accelerated structural ageing in rural Victoria (and, almost certainly, rural Australia) means there are far more vacancies coming up across all human services than there are workers. Alongside well-known shortages of tertiary educated doctors, nurses, psychologists, etc, is a much less well-known shortage of the vocationally trained care workers who provide aged, disability and child care. All those employers are competing for the same dwindling pool of workers. One of the difficulties in recruiting people from outside the town is a lack of suitable housing, fresh food, transport, etc. So, that's a major problem."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
