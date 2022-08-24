The Canberra Times
Concerns for welfare of missing teenager

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:27am
Poson Haversekara, 13, was last seen at his Belconnen school on Monday.

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of a teenage boy missing since Monday.

