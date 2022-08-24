Concerns for welfare of missing teenager

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of a teenage boy missing since Monday.
Police said Poson Haversekara, 13, was last seen at his Belconnen school on Monday.
"He is described as being of Sri Lankan appearance, about 160cm (5'3") tall, with short black hair and of slim build," police said.
"He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black PUMA brand pants, Nike runners and carrying a blue backpack.
"Police and Poson's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him."
They asked anyone with information that could help find Poson to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote 7196090.
