An epidemiologist says Australians must change the way they live and accept the threat of COVID-19 and other viral infections will persist.
Professor Raina MacIntyre, who leads the biosecurity program at the Kirby Institute in Sydney, says people are wrong to think the pandemic is over.
"Societally, we're grieving for the lives we had in 2019 before COVID," she said.
"We haven't come to that stage of just accepting it and saying, 'OK, this is here to stay and if we want to have a reasonable quality of life and not end up debilitated with chronic diseases, we've actually got to change the way we live'."
Professor MacIntyre said Australia must begin to address building design, and how to mitigate the risk and make it safer.
Meanwhile, the government is considering whether to extend the fuel excise cut, currently set to run out at the end of September.
The excise was halved for six months by the previous government in March, following soaring fuel prices.
The move cut 22c off a litre of petrol.
The new Labor government has been adamant the full tax will be restored due to budget pressures, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today left the door open to keeping the tax cut in place for longer.
A deceased choirboy's father will be able to pursue civil action against the Catholic Church after a Victorian court ruled the clergy cannot use a legal loophole.
The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is seeking damages against the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne and Cardinal George Pell in the Supreme Court.
He claims to have suffered nervous shock after being informed of allegations Cardinal Pell had sexually assaulted his son in the mid-1990s. Cardinal Pell has always maintained his innocence.
And in China, a new study has found that the country's dugongs are functionally extinct, with their numbers decreasing rapidly since the 1970s owing to fishing, ship strikes and human-caused habitat loss.
With no evidence of their presence in China since 2008, the research shows "this is the first functional extinction of a large mammal in China's coastal waters", the report said.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
