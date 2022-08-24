The risk of bushfires in the ACT this spring has dropped after a wet winter, with showers expected to continue in coming months.
The high rainfall and low fuel loads in regions recovering from the 2019-20 bushfires has seen areas across Victoria, NSW and the ACT drop below normal fire potential as Spring approaches, the latest assessment from the national council for fire and emergency services, AFAC, found.
A very wet start to August was also recorded in the territory, with more than a month's average rainfall received in one day.
Maximum daytime temperatures are also forecast to be around average, while minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be above average.
If Canberra misses out on the above average rainfall in coming months, normal fire potential would be expected for grasslands in the ACT.
Most parts of the country will still have a normal fire potential, though some areas in Central Australia and northern Western Australia will have an above normal risk.
Fire agencies and land managers will continue to carry out prescribed burning when conditions allow throughout Spring.
Canberrans can monitor prescribed burns that are being planned and undertaken through the ACT Emergency Services Agency and ACT Parks and Conservation Service websites or Fires Near Me App.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
