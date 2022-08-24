The Canberra Times
Bushfire risk for spring drops in the ACT after wet weather

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
The risk of bushfires in the ACT this spring has dropped after a wet winter, with showers expected to continue in coming months.

