Kati Gorgenyi's fictional narratives are of her Hungarian family as she imagines life with the relatives she never knew. Key among them is the aunt's story telling of her shock as a child at being called cruel names as a Jew. The artist has written these stories in both Hungarian and English on pages attached to the gallery wall. Below them are scattered sherds on which this story is partially imprinted - the shattering is symbolic of a family diaspora and a family narrative that could never be what the artist imagines because of those who didn't survive. Gorgenyi's use of soap in her works is a grim and shocking reference to soap being made from the victims in the concentration camps. Lullabies, a wire frame enclosing suspended tablets of soap, evokes the presence of those imprisoned behind the barb wire of the concentration camps.

