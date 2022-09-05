The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Review: Of soap and stone at ANCA Gallery looks at the past and the dead

By Kerry-Anne Cousins
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fran Romano: Loculus I, 2021. Picture: Supplied

Kati Gorgenyi, Fran Romano, Melinda Brouwer: Of soap and stone. ANCA Gallery. Until September 11, 2022. anca.net.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.