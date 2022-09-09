Gorgenyi's fictional narratives are of her Hungarian family as she imagines life with the relatives she never knew. Key among them is the aunt's story telling of her shock as a child at being called cruel names as a Jew. The artist has written these stories in both Hungarian and English on pages attached to the gallery wall. Below them are scattered sherds on which this story is partially imprinted - the shattering is symbolic of a family diaspora and a family narrative that could never be what the artist imagines because of those who didn't survive. Gorgenyi's use of soap in her works is a grim and shocking reference to soap being made from the victims in the concentration camps. Lullabies, a wire frame enclosing suspended tablets of soap, evokes the presence of those imprisoned behind the barb wire of the concentration camps.

