Kati Gorgenyi, Fran Romano, Melinda Brouwer: Of soap and stone. ANCA Gallery. Until September 11. anca.net.au.
Memories, loss and the commemoration of the dead are among the themes addressed so eloquently in this exhibition at the ANCA Gallery by Canberra artists Kati Gorgenyi, Fran Romano and Melinda Brouwer.
How do we deal with memories of the past with its sometimes overwhelming sense of loss and how does society deal with death? Indeed, can ritual help us as humans deal with this inevitable part of the cycle of life?
Gorgenyi's fictional narratives are of her Hungarian family as she imagines life with the relatives she never knew. Key among them is the aunt's story telling of her shock as a child at being called cruel names as a Jew. The artist has written these stories in both Hungarian and English on pages attached to the gallery wall. Below them are scattered sherds on which this story is partially imprinted - the shattering is symbolic of a family diaspora and a family narrative that could never be what the artist imagines because of those who didn't survive. Gorgenyi's use of soap in her works is a grim and shocking reference to soap being made from the victims in the concentration camps. Lullabies, a wire frame enclosing suspended tablets of soap, evokes the presence of those imprisoned behind the barb wire of the concentration camps.
In another work, Transfer, each soap tablet is imprinted with the faces of family victims of the Holocaust. These works are a stark reminder of the intergenerational trauma that haunts the relatives of those that perished in the Holocaust. They can become, the artist suggests, victims into the next generation and beyond.
Fran Romano's ceramic practice continues to explore the connection between the present and the past through ritual and memory.
Clay as a natural material to hand has played a vital role in everyday human existence. It has also been used in rituals to commemorate the dead. Archaeological excavations of tombs have enabled us to connect with these rituals through the remains that have survived.
Romano has created this material link with the past by creating small wall-mounted loculi (little spaces) or tombs made from rough fired clay coloured by the patina of age. Inspired by the ancient burial niches found in catacombs or in Neolithic necropoli, these loculi are like peep boxes inviting the viewer to look in at the representations of these tombs with their votive offerings. Romano suggests that by engaging with these representations of past tombs for the dead we will contemplate our own contemporary rituals and memorials.
Melinda Brouwer's Menhirs are a collection of stoneware ceramics "weathered" to suggest the effect of nature over time. Their beautiful textures and subtle colour effects are achieved by the artist's skilful use of glazes and oxides. Menhirs are upstanding stones from megalithic times. They can be solitary or arranged in groups. Their exact purpose is unknown but they are often found standing over or near megalithic tombs. The artist uses their monumental presence to suggest their use as sentinels protecting the people who lived near them as well as memorials in stone testifying to past rituals and burials. The electric light that animates some of the menhirs brings this work into the present day with its suggestions of contemporary funeral practices.
In her other work, Tumulus, a sculptural arrangement of plain stoneware and terracotta domes is inspired by the burial practices of Central Asia. Both the domes and the menhirs are, the artist suggests, symbolic of our deep need for connection to the land as well as providing an aspirational link between the earth and the heavens above.
