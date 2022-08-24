The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

Richard Marles declares 'inadvertently omitted' China trip funded by China Matters

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy PM finally declares contentious 2019 China trip

Defence Minister Richard Marles has now formally declared a contentious 2019 China-study tour to Beijing paid for by the China Matters think tank.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.