Deputy PM finally declares contentious 2019 China trip

Defence Minister Richard Marles has now formally declared a contentious 2019 China-study tour to Beijing paid for by the China Matters think tank.
The three-day study tour in Beijing, in particular Mr Marles' speech to a Beijing university, blew up during the election campaign with the Morrison government using the trip to wedge the then Labor opposition over China policy.
The speech covered China's growing development assistance in the Pacific and saw Mr Marles say it would be a "profound mistake" to define China as an enemy.
Coalition frontbencher Ted O'Brien and Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek accompanied Mr Marles and had declared financial support from China Matters for the trip during the 46th Parliament. They also gave positive testimonials.
But in April, the then opposition defence spokesman admitted to an "administrative mistake" in failing to disclose the China Matters-funded business class airfare and accommodation on the register of members' interests.
The Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday updated the register for the 47th Parliament, with the following update;
"I became aware if [sic] this item which was inadvertently omitted from my register of interests as follows: Friday 27th September 2019 - A business class airfare from Beijing, China to Melbourne provided by China Matters. Accommodation on 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th September provided by China Matters," Mr Marles' addition states.
In April, Mr Marles said the travel was "in an official capacity in accordance with the parliamentary business resources framework".
"My trip to Beijing has not been a secret, and has been well covered in multiple newspapers, online coverage and several interviews," he said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
