Much-loved musical My Fair Lady coming to The Q in Queanbeyan

August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
"All I want is a room somewhere, far away from the cold night air": My Fair Lady opens at The Q next week. Picture: Facebook

Beloved musical My Fair Lady opens at The Q in Queanbeyan on Tuesday, with the season continuing until September 25.

