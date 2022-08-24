Beloved musical My Fair Lady opens at The Q in Queanbeyan on Tuesday, with the season continuing until September 25.
The production by the Free-Rain Theatre Company will star Stephanie Bailey as Eliza Doolittle and D.G. Maloney as Professor Higgins.
Advertisement
My Fair Lady features one of musical theatre's greatest scores, including Wouldn't It Be Loverly?, With a Little Bit of Luck, The Rain in Spain and I Could Have Danced All Night.
Tickets are available from theq.net.au
READ MORE:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.