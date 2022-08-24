The Canberra Times

Scam: Australians lose $336 million to scammers so far this year

By Nadine Morton
August 24 2022 - 6:48am
RISING TOLL: So far this year Australians have lost more than $336 millions to scammers. Picture: Shutterstock

One quarter of Australians are being targeted by scammers multiple times a week, new data shows.

