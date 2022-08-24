The Canberra Times

'Woke' is seen as positive by more Australians than as a pejorative term: Australia Institute survey

By Harley Dennett
Updated August 24 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:50am
Peter Dutton, now Opposition Leader, described inclusive morning teas in the Defence department as a 'woke agenda'. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Using the term "woke" as a pejorative sledge is not having the impact that its most prolific users in the commentariat imagine, says a new report that surveyed Australians on what the word means to them.

