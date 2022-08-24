The Canberra Times

PM 'examining' fuel excise cut extension

By Andrew Brown
August 24 2022 - 6:53am
Recent data shows the price of fuel has fallen up to 50 cents a litre from the highs of June. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Plans to extend a cut to the fuel excise tax are being examined by the Albanese government ahead of the federal budget.

