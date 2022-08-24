Capitals coach Kristen Veal is determined to take the silver linings from Lauren Jackson's decision to bypass a return to Canberra.
The legend announced the next phase of her comeback on Wednesday, signing with the Southside Flyers for the upcoming season.
It will mark the first time Jackson will turn out for a WNBL side not based in Canberra, having spent more than a decade lining up for the AIS and Capitals throughout her career.
It was in that time Veal played alongside the centre, the pair developing a close bond as teammates.
As Jackson's comeback gathered pace, the Capitals coach reached out to her old friend and the duo had a number of conversations around a return to Canberra.
Ultimately, however, the 41-year-old decided to sign with the Flyers for the upcoming season.
"Lauren is one of my longest friends, we had a couple of good discussions," Veal said.
"We always had a high level of respect for what she's trying to accomplish with the Opals, we supported her through that journey without putting any expectations on what might occur.
"Lauren is forthright, she has an idea of what she wants, what's important to her and where she wants to go. When she's there, she's made that decision.
"We said 'we'd love to have you, this is what we've got' and it was a matter of her saying yes or no. With Lauren, there's not a lot of back and forth, she's straight down the line."
In her first year as coach of the side, Veal is making the transition from the AIS Centre of Excellence to the elite women's competition.
Having spent much of her career in a development role, the former Opal is eager to build a squad of promising players who can grow together as a team.
As a result, Veal's disappointment at missing out on Jackson's signature was tempered by the excitement of an opportunity to take this Capitals side on a journey.
"Ask any coach around the league if they would have liked to secure Lauren Jackson and they would all say yes. I'm definitely in that boat. I know how amazing she is as a player, you're a better team and better player having her around," Veal said.
"From the other perspective, I have so much joy and excitement and belief in what we can accomplish this year with this group and the longevity of what we've got.
"Lauren is amazing and it would have been great to complete the circle with a fairytale return to the Caps, but it would've been a one to two year thing. We've got a group that is bridging on becoming superstars or are superstars of the future or low-key superstars waiting for an opportunity.
"I'm excited about them having that opportunity to show themselves."
The return of Lauren Jackson has triggered a surge in interest in women's basketball in Australia, with excitement building ahead of the World Cup in Sydney.
The 41-year-old is looking to lead the Opals to victory in the tournament before she turns her focus to the upcoming WNBL season.
That will likely help the sport grow on and off the court and Veal is excited to watch her players take on one of the greatest to play the game this summer.
"We saw Lauren come into the Australian camp with the Opals and there were players who have been in that team for five to ten years who were watching her every move. Everyone in the league can learn from the way she communicates, plays basketball and her IQ," Veal said.
"It's awesome for Alex Bunton to get three match ups with her. They're both in the big girls league, they're legitimate six foot five and above. That should set Alex on the next step of her pathway as a player."
