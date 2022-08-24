She's emerged as one of the top performers in the NBL1 and Capitals coach Kristen Veal is confident Sherrie Calleia's form will translate to the WNBL.
The point guard has signed with the Canberra franchise for the upcoming season after averaging 15 points and five assists a game for the Mount Gambier Pioneers throughout the winter.
The stint comes on the back of two promising years with the Sydney Flames, where the 23-year-old received a taste of WNBL action.
Veal was on the hunt for a talented point guard who can both score and create opportunities for her teammates and the coach is confident she has landed on such a player.
"Having watched her play, my biggest takeaway was her natural ability and her competitiveness," Veal said. "Add that to her ability to see the floor and involve other people, I haven't heard a bad word said about her, which is exactly what we need.
"She has a good balance for a young guard between the ability to score and shoot and the vision to be a playmaker."
Calleia is the ninth signing for the Capitals for the upcoming season and joins a roster featuring the likes of Alex Bunton, Emilee Whittle-Harmon and import Dekeiya Cohen.
It's a group Veal is confident will grow and develop throughout the course of the season, the point guard playing a key role in that process.
For Calleia, the opportunity to move to Canberra marks a chance to prove she belongs at this level.
"I'm super excited for this upcoming season," Calleia said. "I've been working hard over the last two years to improve my game and I cannot wait to continue to do so with the team.
"I take pride in continuously growing and learning, not only as a player but as a person. I can't wait to work with Vealy and develop as a point guard and also connect with new and old teammates."
"I'm hoping to continue to improve my game and also contribute to the team's success in any way that I can on and off the court."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
