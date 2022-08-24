The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Gungahlin's Dylan Peraic-Cullen stuns in Capital Football All Stars clash against Central Coast Mariners

EC
By Ely Corliss
Updated August 24 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Silvera unleashes against the Canberra All Stars. Picture: James Croucher

It's not everyday you get to play against a professional football team but for Gungahlin United teen sensation Dylan Peraic-Cullen, that became a reality.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EC

Ely Corliss

Intern

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.