It's not everyday you get to play against a professional football team but for Gungahlin United teen sensation Dylan Peraic-Cullen, that became a reality.
The 16-year-old goalkeeper played the last 30 minutes of the Capital Football All-Stars clash with A-League side Central Coast Mariners at Deakin Stadium on Wednesday night.
Peraic-Cullen showed brilliance with his ability to fly above the pack and shut down multiple scoring opportunities for the Mariners but unfortunately for the young gun he let in two second-half goals in his side's 4-0 loss.
Although it was a lopsided scoreline after 90 minutes of action, the All-Stars were tough in defeat especially during the opening half where they only conceded one goal in the 43rd minute.
Peraic-Cullen says even though Central Coast were outstanding he was still very impressed with his side's performance especially considering they had no training sessions together.
"The team tonight honestly outperformed my expectations, we did really well," Peraic-Cullen said.
"I think we were pretty unlucky to not get one or two goals and a couple of theirs were unfortunate but otherwise it was a good performance."
The teenager didn't get things off to a perfect start when he came on in the 61st minute, after chasing a ball outside of the box left the goals vacant for Mariners' Michael Ruhs to chip in.
Peraic-Cullen acknowledged it was a shaky first five minutes but felt he overcame the nerves and put in a solid effort.
Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery agreed with that statement and was impressed with the goalkeeper's bravery against grown men.
"I was definitely impressed with their goalkeeper, he's only a young boy and came on in the end and came out with a few physical challenges against our men which was really impressive," Montgomery said.
The Mariners were using the pre-season game as preparation for the A-League season, which starts in October.
Montgomery says it's important to bring the league to regional areas and says the Canberra community has welcomed them with open arms.
"There's no doubt at some point we could bring an A-League game to Canberra and hopefully get a few thousand out to watch because there's definite passion in these fans."
