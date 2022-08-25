A high-ranking Queensland judge has been picked to lead a royal commission into the "cruel" Robodebt system.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday revealed former chief justice of the Queensland Supreme Court, Catherine Holmes, will head the inquiry, which will hand down its final report in April 2023.
Advertisement
But Coalition leader Peter Dutton has warned the royal commission will be a "witch hunt" and a "political get square" with former prime minister Scott Morrison.
The controversial Robodebt scheme, using an automated system to determine whether Australians owed money to the Commonwealth, was ruled unlawful after hundreds of thousands were wrongly forced to pay debts.
The former Coalition government has never revealed who was responsible for, and who knew about, the scheme, which recovered more than $750 million inaccurately.
Speaking on Thursday, Mr Albanese said the Royal Commission would uncover answers to those questions, as well as why the scheme was necessary, and how complaints were handled.
"One of the commitments that I made was to put the humans back into human services, to make sure this can never happen again," he said.
"We know that almost 400,000 Australians fell victim to this cruel system, a human tragedy with very real consequences for its victims."
READ MORE:
Mr Albanese, who fulfilled an election commitment with Thursday's announcement, said Labor had both a mandate and responsibility to provide the victims with answers.
"People lost their lives ... What we also know is that those people who are most vulnerable were the least likely to go to their local member, to have the confidence to do that," he said.
"That's why we need to get to the heart of why this occurred."
The prime minister said he would not "pre-empt" whether the royal commission would compel former Coalition ministers - including former prime Scott Morrison, former government services minister Stuart Robert, and former attorney-general Christian Porter - which he said would be a matter for Justice Holmes.
The Federal Court in November 2019 ruled the automated income averaging system was unlawful, and roughly one in five debt notices it produced were believed to be based on false information.
That prompted a class action lawsuit, with the scheme having wrongly demanded debts from more than 380,000 people.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten, who has been raising questions over the scheme's legality since 2017, described Robodebt as a "massive failure in policy and law" which had caused "untold harm".
Advertisement
"The last government gave us Robodebt. The last government gave us Robo-victims. The last government gave us Robo-denial," he said.
"Today, Labor will give the victims some Robo-justice."
The use of third-party debt collectors will also be under the microscope during the inquiry.
"We've stopped a lot of the processes that the previous government had, but we're going to continue reforming debt collection systems," Mr Shorten said.
"I don't see why we should be using debt collectors to chase you know, citizens before we've even explained to people why they might owe a debt."
Advertisement
Coalition leader Peter Dutton claimed automated income averaging begun under Labor - that is correct, though the Coalition removed all human oversight - and warned the royal commission would be politicised.
"It's nothing more than a political get square with Scott Morrison, and I think the public can see through that," he said.
"I just think it's a witch hunt if we don't see Bill Shorten as the first witness."
Speaking to Sky News later on Thursday, Mr Shorten dismissed the claims as "desperate Coalition spin", stressing Labor had returned human oversight to debt recovery.
"Anyone who says that is lying to the public," he said.
The Federal Court last year approved a $1.8 billion settlement between the Commonwealth and victims, with Judge Bernard Murphy blasting a "huge waste" of taxpayer money.
Advertisement
"The proceeding has exposed a shameful chapter in the administration of the Commonwealth social security system and a massive failure of public administration," he said.
Anglicare Australia executive director Kasy Chambers called for the inquiry to look at Australia's debt recovery system more broadly.
"The community sector, financial counsellors, and most importantly, the people affected by the system were ignored over and over again when they told their stories," she said.
"The wrongs and personal pain caused by Robodebt could have been avoided if the Government has listened to those who know.
"At this royal commission, decision makers will need to explain why they dismissed almost every piece of feedback and advice."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.