Learwife by J. R. Thorp. Canongate. 336pp. $27.99.
The legend of Leir, King of the ancient Britons, contains many elements of traditional folk-tale: an ageing king tired of ruling who decides to divide his kingdom among his daughters, determining their share by the strength of their declared love for him.
Shakespeare adopted the legend when writing his great Jacobean tragedy, King Lear, in which one of his daughters, Cordelia refuses to flatter her father and is banished. Lear's other daughters share control of the kingdom but eventually turn on their father, driving him to madness and the kingdom to war, in which Lear and all his daughters die.
Despite one line in Shakespeare, which suggests she may be dead, neither the legend nor the play mention Lear's wife, his Queen. In Learwife acclaimed Australian-born lyricist and librettist J. R. Thorp imagines the impact of the death of Lear and his daughters on his wife, who has been in exile in a nunnery for the previous fifteen years.
According to Geoffrey of Monmouth's 12th century History of the Kings of Briton, Leir reigned in the eighth century BC, the same time as the founding of Rome.
However, Thorp sets her novel firmly within the walls of a medieval nunnery in the north of England, to tell the intimate story of a woman banished from court and her children, confined to three rooms and told to pray for the soul of the King. "Divested of honour, children, husband, rank".
Grief stricken at the news, she decides to "walk to their graves. I will walk to where they have been laid down and I will lie down too, eating sweet roots and the whole bulbs of grass". However, there are obstacles. The Abbess refuses to let her go, telling her, " We were never to release you. Those were the orders . . . they said you were to be here until you died."
With the onset of winter, sickness strikes down the nuns and the nunnery is in quarantine, shut off from the outside world.
As she waits, Lear's wife remembers her two husbands; the first a near saint forever on pilgrimage, the second the war-like Lear and his obsession with fathering sons. She remembers her daughters and her rigorous, often cruel mothering and her despair at being separated from three month old Cordelia.
She emerges as a proud, arrogant, cruel and spiteful woman. At one point the Abbess says to her, "perhaps you were exiled because you are horrendously rude". And yet as her story unfolds sympathy grows for a woman lost in grief and powerlessness.
As you would expect from a lyricist, Thorp's language is rich and dense, with echoes of the rhythms of Shakespeare's blank verse. It's not surprising that Thorp was named as one of the UK Observer's best debut novelists of 2021 for Learwife.
