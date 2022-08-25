A leading New Zealand university has apologised to Labor member for Murrumbidgee Marisa Paterson over its handling of a sexual harassment complaint by a former staff member.
The Auckland University of Technology issued the apology to Dr Paterson, acknowledging that its investigation into her complaint was not adequate.
Dr Paterson went public in New Zealand media in 2020 with allegations of sexual harassment perpetrated by a professor at the university.
This came after a formal complaint had been lodged with the Auckland University of Technology against the then pro-vice chancellor.
The complaint, which was lodged in August 2019, was not properly investigated despite the scale of evidence presented by Dr Paterson.
The complaint included evidence of two years of sexual harassment, stalking and bullying.
Prior to entering politics, Dr Paterson was the director of the Australian National University's Centre for Gambling Research.
The New Zealand academic was a leader in this field of research.
The Australian National University lodged the formal complaint.
After Dr Paterson went public with her allegations the professor resigned from his position and the university conducted a high-level review into sexual harassment at the university.
That review found the complaints processes to resolve sexual harassment at the Auckland university were inadequate.
The report made 36 recommendations for improvement and the Auckland University of Technology has since developed a stand-alone sexual harassment policy, a new three tier complaints process and training for all managers.
Dr Paterson said the apology and report were public recognition that she did not receive an appropriate or adequate response.
"I made the complaint in the beginning because I wanted harmful behaviour to stop and for the situation to be investigated," she said.
"My desperation in lodging a formal complaint was extreme - my career was everything to me and I knew that making a complaint would have significant implications."
Dr Paterson said what she went through could never happen again, saying she had suffered long-term distress from the process.
"In addition to the sexual harassment, the harm that is imposed on an individual to fight an institution for an adequate response, in public, is significant," she said.
"I have suffered long-term distress and implications from what I experienced and what I had to do to seek justice and resolution.
"My statement today is not one of forgiveness. This is a public step in leadership.
"This can never happen again."
Auckland University of Technology Chancellor Rob Campbell offered an "unreserved" apology to Dr Paterson for its handling of her complaint.
"In particular, we recognise that our investigation into your complaint was not adequate and our communication with you throughout the process failed to recognise and reflect the very sensitive and serious nature of the issues and the impact on you," he said.
"We would also like to recognise your courage in coming forward, and to thank you for providing the opportunity for AUT to learn from this and initiate a process of culture change which we are confident will improve the experience of people learning and working in the university.
"We hope that our actions will be viewed as reflecting a survivor-centred approach and positive shift in institutional culture."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
