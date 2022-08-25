The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Marisa Paterson receives apology from Auckland university over its handling of a sexual harassment complaint

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 25 2022 - 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marisa Paterson has received an apology from an Auckland university over its handling of a complaint. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

A leading New Zealand university has apologised to Labor member for Murrumbidgee Marisa Paterson over its handling of a sexual harassment complaint by a former staff member.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.