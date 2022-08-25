'He should've copped it': Why the NRL's Tamou ban sends the wrong message

Sometimes it's good to get to the weekend so you can forget about what happened in rugby league during the week and concentrate on the games - especially when there's a killer clash like Melbourne versus Sydney Roosters in prime time on Friday night.
The NRL judiciary panel got it wrong on Tuesday night when they downgraded a contrary conduct charge against Wests Tigers captain James Tamou, which reduced his suspension for abusing referee Ben Cummins from two games to one.
He is 33 and yet to attract a contract anywhere for next season, so the reduction allows him to play in the last round rather than potentially have his career end ignominiously with such a ban. Initially, near the end of a pitiful, 72-6 loss by the Tigers to Sydney Roosters last Saturday, Tamou barked at Cummins when the referee let play continue rather than rule a knock on against the Roosters.
It did look to be knock on, but, hey, we all make mistakes. The Tigers were being beaten by 66 points, so it's fair to say they made a heap of mistakes on the night.
Cummins chose to sin-bin Tamou, at which point Tamou declared "f***ing incompetent you are" to the referee. Cummins then elevated the sin-bin to a send-off, which was totally understandable.
Tamou fronted the post-match media conference and publicly apologised to Cummins. He said he was "embarrassed" by his behaviour, he had "let everyone down" and that he would "wear any criticism" and "be accountable for my actions".
The grade-three charge carried a two-game suspension, but a successful bid to get a downgrade would cut the ban in half. Obviously, that became a very tempting option.
Personally, I think Tamou should have accepted the two-game ban and not gone to the judiciary. It was a fair punishment and considering how important it is to get the point across that abuse of match officials is not on, it would've been admirable of Tamou to simply cop it.
Since he decided he wasn't going to cop it, the judiciary panel should've done the right thing on behalf of the game.
What happens in NRL matches, played in front of massive television audiences, is inevitably mimicked in junior games and reducing Tamou's ban by half sent the wrong message. The only person who did the right thing in all of this was Cummins.
Getting back to the game itself, that was one hell of a performance by the Roosters and coupled with the fact the Storm belted the Broncos 60-12 it set up one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season.
What is at stake for both the Storm and Roosters in terms of positions on the table and possible home games in the first week of the finals is critically important, but the appeal of this match goes way beyond that.
The rivalry between the two teams accelerated when Cooper Cronk left the Storm at the end of the 2017 season and joined the Roosters.
Cronk wanted to move to Sydney to be with his partner, Fox Sports host Tara Rushton, and the effect on the league world was enormous because it effectively swung the balance of power in the NRL away from the Storm and to the Roosters.
The Storm had won the 2017 grand final over North Queensland, but in 2018 the Roosters beat the Storm in the big one when Cronk astoundingly played with a broken shoulder. He directed the team around while trying to stay out of the firing line, like an on-field coach. It was incredible to watch.
In 2019, the Roosters won again, beating Canberra in the decider. Then Cronk retired and the pendulum swung back in favour of Melbourne, which won the 2020 grand final over Penrith.
The Panthers are the benchmark now, but the recent form of the Storm and Roosters as the finals loom has many people wondering if this competition might be more open than we thought.
It wasn't long ago that the Storm lost four games in a row as they struggled with injuries. Since then they've won four in a row. The Roosters had their injury problems as well, but have bounced back to win six in a row.
Several of the players the Storm were without won't be coming back at all this season and they include star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen. But what did coach Craig Bellamy do? He moved Cameron Munster, the best player in the competition from five-eighth, back to fullback.
And how has Munster responded? By continuing to be the best player in the competition, but playing differently. The move freed him up. He can now arrive on either side of the field to join the attack rather than be more restricted to helping create the attacking shape.
Melbourne can cover more adequately at five-eighth than they were doing at fullback, which was not well. The Storm also went looking for an outside back and didn't let failed attempts stop them. Eventually, they picked up winger David Nofoaluma on loan from Wests Tigers .
The Roosters, meanwhile, managed to sign prop Matt Lodge to help solve problems they had in the front-row. That's what clubs like the Roosters and Storm do. They find answers rather than just accept their lot., so it's no surprise they're contenders again.
Their rivalry is one of the best in the competition and it will likely result in one hell of a contest on Friday night. I don't care who wins - I just want to watch it.
