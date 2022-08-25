Grace Lyons may have just been selected for an under-19s representative team, but the news took a while to filter through to her.
With the announcement of the Lanning vs Perry under 19s T20 series squad sent to her mother's email account, the wicketkeeper was left in the dark about her call-up.
So when Lyons received a congratulatory text message from one of the coaches of the squad and former ACT Meteor Erin Osborne on Thursday morning, the 16-year-old was confused about what Osborne was talking about.
It was only once her mother explained the email she had received about Lyons' selection in the series that it fully sank in for her.
She says it was a shock when she found out but is now excited to learn from the older players in the squad.
"I had no idea why Erin was saying congratulations and I was so confused so I called my mum to ask if she had received an email about something cricket related and she had," Lyons said
"I'm looking forward to the experience with the older girls and seeing how they go about the game and learning from that."
In a team dominated by Victorians and New South Welshmen, she stands tall as the only woman from the nations capital to be selected in the 25-player squad for the three match series.
Lyons has experience playing in higher levels of cricket with the Weston Creek Molonglo junior having captained the under-15s ACT/NSW country team at the national championships in 2020.
However, the wicketkeeper-batter has only been behind the stumps for around three years but has clearly impressed selectors in that short time with Lyons being chosen out of a nationwide pool of female cricketers.
She owes her selection in this team to her love of wicketkeeping and says she was drawn to it and hasn't taken the gloves off since.
"There wasn't really a reason that I started keeping it just sort of happened that I chucked the gloves on one day and here I am still keeping," Lyons said.
"I've heard about this series in previous years but never thought that I would be in this position especially at this point in my journey."
Lyons was nominated by people within Cricket ACT based off her stunning form over the past couple years, namely her performance at the Junior Strike League in Darwin earlier this year where she averaged 88 runs across five innings and was named player of the series.
The under-19s Lanning vs Perry T20 series which starts September 3 has been identified as an opportunity for women like Lyons to put their names forward for selection in the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in January 2023.
Although Lyons is a star of the future in Australian women's cricket, she is just focused on improving her game at the moment and working on her strength but if opportunities arise there's no doubt she will grab with both hands.
