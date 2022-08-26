This is the time of year the Australian bush comes alive in a blaze of colour and perfume as native plants compete for the services of the pollinators.
This spectacular display is not to be missed, with plants such as wattles, bacon and eggs, boronia, false sarsaparilla, tea trees, rice flowers, paper daisies, mint bush, grevilleas, bottle brush, hakea, and the unforgettable NSW waratah, to name but a few, all putting their best on show.
Advertisement
You might also like:
It's not just the flowers that are on show when you take to the bush in spring, there are all manner of organisms making the most of this season's bounty.
Insects such as wasps, beetles and native bees are ready to render their services to the highest bidder with nectar being the currency of choice.
The insects don't have it all to themselves though, marsupials including pigmy possums and sugar gliders also assist some native plants with pollination.
Birds also play a major role in servicing the Aussie bush and flowers have ingeniously been designed to adapt to the feeding habits of nature's little tipplers to ensure each is pollinated.
Tread carefully and quietly and you just might witness some of our most beautiful native creatures engaging in an intimate relationship with the flowers that adorn the bush this time of year.
For those with more than just a curious interest in native flora, the Australian Plant Society is worth joining.
Members love sharing their news and stories, insights, and experiences on how to grow native plants, where to buy them and how to best use them.
Conferences are held every two years and this year the conference is being held in the beautiful village of Kiama, on the pristine NSW south coast.
Focusing on "Australian flora - past present future", the conference plans to take you on a journey back to the past to appreciate the land of thousands of years ago. Experience the beauty of the current world and the threats it's facing then be projected into the future for design solutions to better protect and enhance our unique floral heritage.
So jump the back fence and explore Australia's backyard, you never know what floral delights await.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.